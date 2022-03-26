Squirrels know when it's time to move

Hamilton County is planning its bicentennial celebration for the fall, and its theme will be the animal at the center of one of the county's first natural disasters – the squirrel.

Historian David Heighway has researched what is known as the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822, which decimated Hamilton County cornfields like a locust swarm. He told the Indianapolis Star for a story published Wednesday that mammoth migrations of squirrels are rare but have happened a few times in the Midwest – most recently in 1985.

“There were thousands, millions in some of them,” Heighway told the Star.

Squirrel migrations across the upper Midwest, New England and the Carolinas were observed in 1809, 1819, 1842, 1852 and 1856, reported freelance writer Wayne Capooth for Farm Progress magazine in 2006. In southeastern Wisconsin, a gray squirrel migration in 1842 lasted four weeks, was 130 miles wide and 150 miles long, and involved nearly a half-billion squirrels.

One of the earliest referenced migrations occurred in 1749 in Pennsylvania. Records show the state spending 3 cents for each squirrel killed. Capooth learned that 640,000 were turned in for bounty.

Known squirrel migrations occurred mostly during the month of September after there was a large production of food – specifically acorns. Many squirrels the following year had two litters in response.

“But nature threw them a curveball when the year turned out to have low food production,” Capooth wrote. “Because of this, squirrels migrated trying to locate food. Even large rivers like the Mississippi were no deterrent.”

When there are too many squirrels and not enough nuts, they'll even eat corn, as they did in Hamilton County in 1822. But they really don't like the taste of the stuff.

“If you were to rank corn, it would be about the last thing on their list,” Purdue wildlife ecology professor Robert Swihart told the Star. “They'll eat it, but that doesn't mean they have to like it.”