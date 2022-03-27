Sports only one reason Title IX key moment in women's history

National Women's History Month has been celebrated each March since 1987, when Congress expanded the week-long commemoration it established in 1981. Worthy of celebrating: The Census Bureau reports U.S. women have continued to increase their earnings, education and fields of occupation over the past 10 years.

Such gains can be attributed directly to passage of Title IX. Without this federal legislation, there probably wouldn't be a women's college basketball tournament for us to enjoy this weekend, nor might Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson be considered for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Richard Nixon signed Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 on June 23 of that year. Berniece Sandler, a women's rights activist known as the godmother of the legislation for her role in its creation, said, “Title IX is probably the most important law passed for women and girls in Congress since women obtained the right to vote in 1920.”

It also might be one of the most misunderstood. Today, Title IX mostly is identified as legislation promoting opportunities for girls and women to participate in high school and college athletics. Neither the word “sports” nor “athletics” appeared in the original, 37-word statute:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The late Hoosier Sen. Birch Bayh, who introduced Title IX in the U.S. Senate, explained it matter-of-factly: “Title IX is rather simple: don't discriminate on the basis of sex.”

Ten years ago, before the 40th anniversary of Title IX, Bayh said his advocacy for the legislation was inspired by his wife, Marvella, who was a straight-A student, class president and national speech champion in high school when she was denied admission to the University of Virginia in 1951. The senator, who died in 2019 at the age of 91, said his wife convinced him it was foolish to waste the brain power of half the population by denying women access to equal opportunity in educational institutions.

What started out as a means to compel equal access in education – especially in medical and law schools – also opened arenas of sport. A need for clarity came into focus when legislation to carry out the original statute was heard by Congress in 1974. And in 1975, the Office for Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, the enforcement arm of Title IX, issued its regulation as it applies to athletics:

“No person shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, be treated differently from another person or otherwise be discriminated against in any interscholastic, intercollegiate, club or intramural athletics offered by a recipient, and no recipient shall provide any such athletics separately on such basis.”

In 1971, a year before Title IX's approval, fewer than 300,000 girls in the U.S. participated in high school sports. Low participation was more pronounced at the college level, where just 32,000 women competed in intercollegiate athletics. Sports scholarships for women were nearly nonexistent.

By 2018, 216,378 women were competing on 10,586 women's college teams, the National Collegiate Athletic Association reported. Women's NCAA teams make up 54% of all college squads.

Title IX also has spurred dramatic changes outside of sports. In 1972, 7% of law degrees and 9% of medical degrees were earned by women. By 2017, women's share of law degrees was 50.3%, and by 2019, women made up 50.5% of U.S. medical school students and 36.3% of the country's doctors.

Today's generation of young adults has never known a time when girls and women were denied the same opportunities as boys and men. They've never been told, as Marvella Bayh was, that women need not apply. Many Americans are unaware Title IX even exists.

To Birch Bayh's way of thinking, that was a good thing. “Maybe that's the way it should be,” the late senator said before the 40th anniversary of Title IX. “Equal rights should be a given.”

We couldn't agree more.