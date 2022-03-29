Show of unity

Five days after the invasion of Ukraine, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered a review of the state’s fiscal ties to Russia.

“I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his unprovoked invasion,” the governor said in a prepared statement March 1. “We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can.”

Holcomb’s order included a review of all state governmental contracts with Russia-affili-ated companies and an assessment of investments into Indiana retirement accounts. Monday, he put our taxpayer money where his mouth is and announced the state would divest more than $147 million in financial ventures with Russian connections.

The news came in the form of an op-ed the governor sent to Indiana newspapers. Holcomb currently is leading a delegation to Slovakia that hopes to increase Indiana’s international relationships and prepare for business engagement with central Europe and the Mideast.

The governor met with Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova March 9 while in Washington, D.C., telling her that the Hoosier State had taken several steps to aid her country before the announced divestment, reported The Journal Gazette’s Niki Kelly on Monday. He said Indiana has verified no public universities offer Russia-funded programs; supported the Indiana Gaming Commission in suspending leagues with Russian and Belorussian ties to sports betting; offered to house Ukrainian refugees temporarily or permanently should the U.S. need a safe haven for them; offered to house and train the Ukrainian Summer Olympics Team; and asked all Hoosiers doing business in Russia to reconsider their investment.

The Indiana General Assembly also has stepped into the fray and passed Sen. Ryan Dvorak’s proposal to ban Russians and Russia-controlled companies from buying property in Indiana for one year, from July 1, 2022, through July 1, 2023. Holcomb signed the proposal March 18.

“As far as I can tell, we’re the first state in the country to do that,” Dvorak, D-South Bend, told WFYI-FM Indianapolis.

In Monday’s op-ed, Holcomb said more should be done to assist Ukraine and punish Russia.

He proposed imposing more economic and individual sanctions “against Putin’s killing machine” and called on the federal government to remove Russia from most favored nation trading status and adding it to the list of state-terrorism sponsors that now consists of North Korea, Syria, Iran and Cuba.

The governor cited Hoosier businesses that have responded to the Russian invasion. Drug-maker Eli Lilly has moved 1 million doses of insulin to Poland for Ukraine and stopped exporting non-essential drugs into Russia. Franciscan Health hospitals have sent more than 100,000 pounds of medical supplies, and Cummins suspended its Russian operations.

Holcomb should have also pointed out what Indiana cities are doing to assist Ukraine. On March 16, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced city residents can help Ukraine refugees by making monetary donations to Fort Wayne’s sister city in Poland, Plock.

To give, visit fortwaynesistercities.net and click the donate button. The mayor’s office asks donors to add “City of Plock Refugee Fund” to the payment notes as a way to ensure the donation is directed to Poland.

“In Putin’s last days, he must know the free world will continue to answer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for more humanitarian and political support,” Holcomb wrote in his op-ed. “The free world must do whatever it takes for however long it takes.”

Indiana has answered and is doing its part.