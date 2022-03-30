Ongoing concern

A recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice found Indiana violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and now must open up its nursing assistance program to nurses who are taking medication for opioid use disorder.

The finding against the Indiana State Board of Nursing highlights an often-recurring inflexibility when it comes to the state finding ways to address an opioid epidemic that crosses socioeconomic levels. The crisis was declared a nationwide public health emergency on Oct. 27, 2017.

While the complainant's name is withheld, her story illustrates how ubiquitous prescribed opioids were a decade ago, and the oft-resulting long-term addiction. Indeed, she was prescribed pain medication throughout her teen years and eventually developed an addiction in her early adulthood. For context on the ubiquity of opioids at the time, there were 6 million opioid prescriptions written in 2015 in Indiana.

In 2011, she became a licensed registered nurse, all the while trying to find treatments – including abstinence – to help her overcome opioid use disorder, which is a recognized condition by the American Psychiatric Association.

In 2013, at the recommendation of her employer, she self-reported her opioid abuse to the Indiana State Nursing Assistance program, administered by the board of nursing, which rehabilitates and monitors nurses with drug and alcohol addictions.

The state's assistance program required “total abstinence” from a myriad of substances including “some prescription medications and other mood-altering substances,” according to the DOJ's report released last Friday.

She relapsed and her license was placed on indefinite suspension.

In 2016, her doctor prescribed OUD – buprenorphine – which the DOJ finding described as a proven “lifesaving” medication that allows the patient to work and function without impairment and while avoiding “illegally used opioids.” Buprenorphine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

After recovering for a year, she tried to enroll in the state's nursing assistance program again. And that's when she was given an unnecessary choice: Either taper off the buprenorphine to reenter the program or continue using the medication and remain on indefinite suspension.

The Justice Department said the state had no reason to subject the complainant to such a choice.

“Opioid Use Disorder is a difficult disease that impacts people in every occupation,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the news release. “Patients must not be forced to choose between medically approved treatments and their livelihoods.”

In its order, the DOJ offered several solutions for the board to be ADA compliant. It was met with a favorable response by Katherine Feley, chief executive officer of the Indiana State Nurses Association. She told the journal Medscape Medical News that “expanding nurse assistance program eligibility will enable additional nurses to access necessary support for their health and their profession, instead of having to choose between the two.”

What we don't yet know is the state's official response. We were unable to obtain comment from either the board of nursing or the state attorney general's office. But it's fair to question why this case needed to find its way to the DOJ. Surely, what the federal investigators concluded could have been achieved by the state's board of nursing with even minimal knowledge of the Americans with Disabilities Act.