Sadly still relevant

Most Americans likely view lynchings as detestable, inhuman relics of our distant past. A few might even question the need for the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law during a White House ceremony Tuesday.

Lynching is most often associated with a rope and noose. But its definition is broader: the public killing of a person by mob action and without legal authority. It's a practice to terrorize that continues to this day.

In 1998, three white supremacists chained James Byrd to a car and dragged him to his death on a road near Jasper, Texas. In 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia, and George Floyd was killed on a Minneapolis street by police officer Derek Chauvin, who held Floyd down with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

“Racial hate isn't an old problem. It's a persistent problem,” the president said after signing the antilynching measure Tuesday. “Hate never goes away; it only hides under the rocks. If it gets a little bit of oxygen, it comes roaring back out, screaming. What stops it? All of us.”

Under the new law, lynchers can be sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

The antilynching act is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955. The Black teenager was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, while visiting relatives in Mississippi. Roy Bryant, Carolyn Bryant's husband, and J.W. Milam, Roy Bryant's half-brother, were tried for Emmett's murder and acquitted by an all-white jury.

Between 1882 and 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the U.S., according to records maintained by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. A report by the Equal Justice Initiative puts the number of lynchings at more than 4,000 between 1877 and 1950, with Black people the overwhelming targets.

Lynchings weren't limited to former Confederate states. Perhaps the most famous photograph of a lynching was taken in Marion, Indiana, in August 1930. Photographer Lawrence Beitler snapped an image of Abram Smith, 19, and Thomas Shipp, 18, hanging from a maple tree above a smiling white mob on the Grant County courthouse square.

Beitler later printed and sold hundreds of copies of the photo as souvenirs and postcards, according to Milwaukee's Black Holocaust Museum, and Life magazine featured the photo in its 2011 book “100 Photographs That Changed the World.” It also is said to have inspired Abel Meeropol's song “Strange Fruit,” recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939.

“Southern trees bear a strange fruit, blood on the leaves and blood at the root,” Meeropol's song goes. “Black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze, strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.”

The first federal legislation aimed at stopping lynchings was introduced in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White of North Carolina, then the body's only Black lawmaker, National Public Radio reported Wednesday. His bill failed to advance, as did similar bills in 1922 and 1937. In 2005, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution expressing remorse for failing to pass antilynching legislation – but still didn't pass any. Additional efforts stalled in 2018 and 2020.

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking the long-overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. “Hallelujah. It's long overdue.”

We concur.