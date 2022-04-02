Busted! Bracketing NCAAs' big finish

Although it's April, March Madness 2022 comes to a close in the next few days for both the men's and women's teams. Champions will be crowned not just on the court but also for the survivors of bracket challenges and office pools.

We've all heard those Sighs of March: one schmo marches to madness by dedicating an inordinate amount of time to analyzing data, only to see their bracket disintegrate after the first weekend in an office pool led by a putterer who chooses winners based on mascots, logos and color schemes.

Oh, the basketball gods are a pitiless pantheon.

Bracketology is about both knowledge and luck. Knowledge will only get you so far because it's hard predicting the unpredictable. In CBS Sports' bracket contest, 98% of its bracket entrants picked Kentucky to beat St. Peter's in their first-round game, and 12.8% had the Wildcats going to the championship game.

We did find an astonishing truth about bracket picking: The odds of randomly choosing all the winners in the tournament are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, according to the site Datanami.

That's 9-quintillion-223-quadrillion-372-trillion-36-billion...oh, you get the idea.

For context, Smithsonian magazine writes: “You have a better chance of winning Powerball twice in a row, or getting hit with a piece of space junk falling out of the sky.”

For an even better visual, consider there are about 7 quintillion grains of sand – on earth.

Now back to reality, The longest verifiable streak of correct picks in an NCAA tournament bracket is 49, set by an Ohio man in 2019. He correctly predicted the tournament into the Sweet 16, according to the NCAA site.

“With more than three decades of online and paper brackets to sift through, and with somewhere between an estimated 60 million to 100 million brackets filled out every year, it's very possible that someone, somewhere has done better,” the NCAA admits.

Maybe someone will do better, but that's next year.