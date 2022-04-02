Ship's shape places it as likely historic relic

New research by scientists and historians has found that a shipwreck discovered off Cape Cod in 1863 might be the “Holy Grail” of Pilgrim artifacts: the Sparrow-Hawk, an English ship that ran aground in 1626.

That would make it the only surviving vessel that crossed the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Great Puritan Migration, the Washington Post reported March 26.

In 1626, a small ship loaded with English settlers and Irish servants ran aground during a storm near Nauset Beach on Cape Cod. Twenty-five travelers were rescued by English-speaking members of the Nauset tribe, who sent word to the Pilgrim settlement in the Plymouth Colony about the shipwreck.

The wreck became part of the collection at Pilgrim Hall Museum in 1889, where it was displayed and identified as the remains of a 1626 vessel.

In 2018, museum trustee Calvin Mires, a research associate at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, realized technology might be able to help determine whether it was the ship that foundered on Cape Cod 396 years ago. After four years of analysis, the team determined there was a match.

They concluded the wood – mostly oak and elm – came from Great Britain around the time the Sparrow-Hawk would have been built. The results, though not conclusive the ship is the Sparrow-Hawk, were published March 11 in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

The museum is gearing up for an exhibition of the ship's remains to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the shipwreck in 2026. In the meantime, the director of Pilgrim Hall Museum must figure out how to satisfy visitors who heard about the study's finding and want to view the Sparrow-Hawk, which is currently in storage.

“People are going to want to see it,” director Donna Curtin told the Post.