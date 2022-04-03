Vote of confidence

Indiana's primary election is May 3. If you plan on casting a ballot, Monday is the deadline to register to vote.

Can you attest you're registered? You should verify your voting status, particularly if you've moved or changed your name. To do so quickly, log on to VOTE411.org – the League of Women Voters' nonpartisan election resource for prospective voters, wherever they live in the U.S.

This one-stop shop for election information provides tools to help Hoosiers and voters in other states navigate the voting process. VOTE411 offers information on candidates, a voter registration tool, locations of polling places, and other information for voters locally and nationwide.

“Voters in Allen County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Gayla Sorenson, League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne co-president. “VOTE411 is the nation's premiere online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Allen County's voters.”

To check your voting status, log on to VOTE411 and click the large “Verify Voter Registration” button. You'll be directed to a page asking in which state you live, then redirected to Indiana's Voter Portal at in.gov. There, you'll enter your name, date of birth and county of residence.

Why is this important? Indiana has a history of purging voter rolls without first providing notice to affected Hoosiers.

The Indiana secretary of state's office mailed postcards to every Hoosier on the state's active voter list in 2014. About 727,000 of those were returned as undeliverable. A second round of voter registration postcards went out later that year, as part of state officials' push to remove potentially inaccurate voter registrations from the rolls. All told, the secretary of state's office found 730,000 voter records to be out of date or invalid.

In 2017, a federal court sided with critics of a new state law allowing election officials to remove voters from rolls without consent or prior notice. Two courts ruled the law violated the National Voter Registration Act, which limits reasons states can cancel a voter's registration, including because the voter has died, moved or been incarcerated.

The General Assembly attempted to correct the 2017 voter registration law in 2020. An Indianapolis judge blocked the effort, and an appeals court in 2021 ruled the revised law also violated the National Voter Registration Act.

If you discover you are not registered to vote May 3, all you need to do is fill out a simple form that asks for your name, address, birth date and a voter identification number (that's your Indiana driver's license number).

If you don't have a driver's license, then you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. And if you don't have that, you'll be assigned an ID number by your county of residence.

You can register at your county voter registration office, circuit court office, public assistance office or online at VOTE411 or www.indianavoters.com. You won't need to present personal identification documents.

But don't forget, on Election Day, you'll need to bring with you a picture ID, issued by the state or federal government. Your driver's license will be sufficient. If you don't have a valid license, you'll need to get a state ID card at a license branch.

If you're religiously opposed to being photographed, you'll still be allowed to vote. And if you forget your ID Election Day, you'll be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

You have a stake in your community, state and nation. We encourage you to get registered and vote.