Five questions for Melanie Henkes

1 It's been nearly four months since you were hired by the board of trustees after a nationwide search. What drew you to running the Allen County Memorial Coliseum?

The community and the staff. Finding a great building in a community that you want to live in, with great staff that care about the building and the patrons is a hard find – it doesn't come along very often – so I knew I was moving to Fort Wayne for something special.

2 Memorial Coliseum recently hosted a successful NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament. How many events does the coliseum put on a year, and how many people are involved in running the Coliseum?

In 2019, we hosted 1600+ events and processed over 1,027,378 patrons and are on track to get to those numbers again. There are countless staff that help us execute that, and it really goes beyond our full-time staff. Vendors, contractors, clients, the number of people is endless when you think about it. It is a true team effort.

3 We're sure you're not the only arena or stadium GM who gets grief about parking prices. How much does the coliseum depend on that revenue?

Businesses in general have experienced an increase in expenses due to the pandemic and ongoing situations around the world. This has naturally impacted our cost of doing business, so the parking revenue continues to be a critical revenue stream that allows us to operate.

4 Earlier this year, we reported that the county was discussing a need to study the future needs of Memorial Coliseum. What can you tell us about this process?

The county leadership cares about the future of our community, and that care is shown by them continuing to reassess all the moving parts of their business, which includes our building. How we operate financially, the economic impact and adhering to standards they have set are all part of making sure we are bringing continued value to the county and Fort Wayne.

5 You have an impressive résumé, which includes stints at Spectra and, for eight months, coordinating events for a basketball team in New Zealand. What's the most unusual or memorable moment or event during your career?

One of my favorite events was the Kenny Chesney Stadium Tour. It was the first stadium concert that I had planned and worked 100+ hours in one week but during the concert I got to stand on a platform in the middle of an 80k seat stadium and watch everyone sing in unison to one of his songs.