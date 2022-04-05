U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty's order that Allen County improve its jail conditions shouldn't be a surprise. It is the logical conclusion to the chronic overcrowding and maintenance issues that have plagued the facility for years.

How we treat those in prison says a great deal about our own values, a good portion of which is informed by the Judeo-Christian heritage. “Remember those in prison as if you were their fellow prisoners,” it is written in The Epistle to the Hebrews, “and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.”

Leichty's decision, issued last Thursday, comes more than two years after inmate Vincent Morris filed a class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the sheriff and county commissioners. In the January 2020 suit, he accused the county of indifference to the jail's inmates: “The overcrowding problem at the jail – which in turn has spawned an increased risk of violence, unsanitary and dangerous conditions in cells, insufficient recreation, and classification difficulties – has deprived this class of inmates 'the minimal civilized measure of life's necessities.' ”

In siding with Morris, Leichty found that the jail is chronically understaffed and overcrowded, has insufficient physical structure as well as mechanical issues, and lacks adequate medical treatment and recreation, which lead to problems that violate the inmates' constitutional rights under the Eighth and 14th amendments.

Leichty, a Donald Trump appointee, noted the jail's population has exceeded its 732 total bed capacity since at least 2016. “This is more troubling given that the jail is considered operationally full at 80-85% of its total capacity to allow for the proper classification of inmates based on security restrictions, medical needs, and other factors,” Leichty wrote.

The county jail's average daily population rose to 861 in 2019 but dropped to 759 during 2020, with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux attempting to restrict new admissions to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Conversely, as the prison population has increased, the number of correctional officers is lower than the recommended staffing of 171. “At the current time, the jail has only 137 correctional or confinement officers, including the Jail Commander and Assistant Commander,” Leichty notes.

Collectively, the problems at the county jail make it impossible for Gladieux to perform his statutory duties under Indiana law.

Although the Allen County commissioners and the sheriff's department were given 45 days to address the problem, Leichty recognized the county is weighing whether to expand the existing jail, located at Calhoun, Superior and Clinton streets and erected in 1981, or build a new one.

A county-funded feasibility study showed a wide gap in cost: $25 million for vertical expansion of the downtown building or $300 million for a new facility at a location to be determined. Given the age of the building and its location, a new building may be warranted.

In its four options outlined to the public by Elevatus Architecture, a jail replacement would sit on a 60-75 acre site, would be easily expandable and include sheriff's office functions, mental health treatment, a clinic and infirmary. Modern design and technology would allow for better surveillance systems that can lower dangers while increasing staff efficiency.

County Commissioner Nelson Peters has said that building anew would require the county to “get creative” to pay for it. Allen County has $73 million in unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan Acts. Perhaps the commissioners could start there.