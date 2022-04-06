Audit trail

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan stopped by the offices of the Warsaw Times-Union last June to chat with reporters on the topic of election security.

She was on a statewide tour to hear what county election officials and business leaders had to say about the integrity of the November 2020 election. The former Republican state representative from Evansville had been appointed Indiana's 62nd secretary of state fewer than three months prior to her Warsaw visit.

Sullivan, and Kosciusko County Clerk Ann Torpy, told the Times-Union no examples of voter fraud had been found in the county of about 80,000 – or anywhere else in the Hoosier State – though Torpy said her office was inundated with calls from county residents concerned with the accuracy of the 2020 presidential contest.

“We were transparent, we were fraud-free, and we were one of the first states in the nation to count votes, so we were expedient,” Sullivan said.

On Friday, Sullivan announced Indiana will double its number of post-election audits after each general election, starting this November. That decision negates her earlier statements affirming the state's elections as safe and secure.

After the 2020 general election, Indiana conducted post-election audits in Cass, LaPorte, Madison, Marion and Vigo counties. No evidence of voting fraud was found. Yet the state will audit 10 to-be-determined counties, the Indiana Lawyer reported Monday, and post-election audits in four still-unknown counties will be conducted following the May 3 primary.

More than a year after President Joe Biden won the White House, former President Donald Trump and his allies still insist without evidence that widespread voter fraud led to a stolen election. Reporting from the Associated Press shows that is false, finding fewer than 475 potential instances out of more than 25 million votes cast.

A Washington Post poll in early January found 71% of Republicans say Biden “probably” or “definitely” stole the 2020 general election. We can only suspect a similar percentage of Hoosier Republicans believe the same.

The secretary of state's budget would be better spent convincing voters there was no fraud in 2020. Post-election audits in search of nonexistent problems only reinforce Trump's false narrative.