Interest mushrooms in springtime activity

Readers surely have noticed the signs of spring's arrival: sprouting daffodils, nesting robins and the return of miles of orange cones lining roadways in need of pothole patching or resurfacing.

Another signal of the season is the brief appearance of morel mushrooms – a longtime Midwest delicacy found only in the wilds of North America and Europe.

Morel foraging between late March and May once was a skill families would share with younger generations, though most Americans today have never seen or tasted one.

Outdoor Life magazine says you don't have to hike deep into wooded areas or forest preserves to find the tan, gray or yellow fungi with cone-shaped caps resembling honeycomb. You can find them in your own subdivision, if you know where to look.

Timing is everything: The basic parameter for finding morels is the soil surface must reach 60 degrees Fahrenheit for three or more days in a row. This window of opportunity doesn't last long, as mushrooms stop growing when soil temperatures rise above 62 degrees. “One indicator species that also reacts to these temperatures is mayapple,” Outdoor Life says. “When this native woodland wildflower is in bloom, your area is likely to be at the right soil temperature for morels.”

Drainage ditches: Most subdivisions have a drainage system that funnels water away from homes and other buildings. Because they are wet and also get sun, drainage ditches are ideal locations for morels to grow.

Poisonous mushrooms: By cutting each prospective morel in half lengthwise, you can verify your pickings aren't poisonous. The interior of morels should be as hollow as a chocolate Easter bunny, and the bottom edges of the cone-shaped honeycomb caps must be fully fused to the stalk. If your mushrooms aren't, don't eat them.

Outdoor Life Senior Editor Joe Genzel recommends frying halved morels in bacon grease for about five minutes. But if you don't like the flavor, you might be able to sell what you've found. Morels go for about $30 a pound in stores or farmers markets.