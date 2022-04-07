'Clarity and finality'

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and members of the General Assembly have been clashing for nearly a year, tying up state resources in court and leaving Hoosiers with unanswered questions about who is in charge in an emergency.

State residents need and deserve clarity, and the Indiana Supreme Court will take the first step this morning in providing it. Oral arguments in Holcomb v. Bray are slated to start at 9 a.m. Each side will have 30 minutes.

Holcomb filed the lawsuit after the legislature overrode his veto of 2021's House Enrolled Act 1123. That law allows state legislators to call themselves into special session under circumstances such as a statewide health crisis.

Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick ruled in October 2021 that HEA 1123 is “fully authorized” by the Indiana Constitution and does not violate the separation of powers clause or the special sessions clause. The state Supreme Court allowed Holcomb to sidestep the Court of Appeals of Indiana and take his case straightaway to the state's justices.

The governor argues the state constitution must be amended in order for the General Assembly to call itself back into session. The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported Sunday that three constitutional scholars – James H. Madison, professor emeritus of history at Indiana University; William McLauchlan, professor emeritus of political science at Purdue University; and Elizabeth R. Osborn, director of education for IU's Center on Representative Government – have sided with Holcomb.

“Even though this has been a live debate for 200 years, this history ... shows only one instance where anyone presumed that the legislative branch had this particular authority under their contemporary constitution's text: the 2021 legislation,” the scholars' court brief says.

The General Assembly contends amendments to the Indiana Constitution struck time limitations on its members' sessions. “Here, no text could more clearly bestow plenary authority over the timing, frequency, and duration of legislative sessions than the 1970 and 1984 amendments removing biennial, 61-day, and April 30 limits and adding 'length and frequency' authority,” the legislature said in its brief.

The party infighting – a Republican supermajority of House and Senate lawmakers against a Republican governor – has been exhausting and expensive. Attorney General Todd Rokita, representing the General Assembly, is financing his defense from his office's current budget, while Holcomb had to contract with the law firm of Lewis Wagner LLP at a maximum cost of $295,000.

While the conflict over emergency powers has focused on public health and the governor's COVID-19 safety measures, potential problems don't end there. The state's emergency management and disaster law lists other adversities.

Ice storms, drought, utility failure, “radiological” or “biological” events, terrorism or a “technological emergency” are all potential calamities that could have devastating effects on Hoosiers. Adding to the problems by arguing over who makes the rules to help in any of those scenarios would undoubtedly make things worse.

“The proper functioning of state government is critical, especially during times of emergency,” Holcomb said in a statement after his appeal was filed in October 2021. “Our State, and its people, deserve clarity and finality on this important issue.”

The General Assembly is a body of part-time lawmakers. Chances are good the next crisis Hoosiers face – a tornado outbreak, widespread flooding or another highly infectious virus – will occur when the legislature is not in session. We believe the state's chief executive, the governor, should have the power to move with alacrity and urgency when the health and safety of state residents demand it. And we welcome the Indiana Supreme Court's ruling on this critical question of authority.