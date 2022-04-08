Hill accelerates his slide from relevance

Curtis Hill was rightfully stripped of his dignity and honor. And he won't be getting them back soon.

Indiana's former attorney general is leading the legal team taking Dr. Anthony Fauci to a grand jury hearing.

Oh, no, it's not real – it's TV.

America's Grand Jury is a livestreamed event on americasgrandjury.com from April 11 to April 15.

“Let YOUR VOICE be heard in the worlds (sic) most important Grand Jury!” the site proclaims. “For the first time in history you can be a Grand Juror in a case that involves the DEATHS OF MILLIONS of people all over the globe. For this purpose we've put together America's Grand Jury! The fair & balanced way to decide if Anthony Fauci should be INDICTED! We want YOU to be a Juror and cast YOUR VOTE.”

And a vote to indict Fauci will cost one anywhere from $25 (official juror) to $10,000 (VIP juror).

Indict rather than vindicate?

If it's true that a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, then clearly Fauci doesn't have a chance in a jury room full of conspiracy theorists.

Given Hill's disgraced career as a once-prominent GOP force, one would think he'd try to do some good in the world. Instead, he's literally mocking the system in a show trial that's sure to excite bush-league autocrats and their patsies.