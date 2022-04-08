Prescient pause

Hoosiers paid the seventh-highest gas tax in the nation in 2021, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. That and recent sticker shock at the pump had prompted calls for Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend the tax through July 1. Supporters said that would put $300 million back into the pockets of Hoosiers who could buy more necessities, pay down debt or enjoy some luxuries. The governor, siding with those who saw it as a short-term Band-Aid on a long-term problem, said no.

Understanding how we got to the current level of pain at the gas pump is important, as geopolitical machinations made in closed rooms and conference calls affect what we pay when we gas up. Since coming out of the pandemic shutdown, the national average for a gallon of gas has risen steadily from $2 in early June 2020, to higher than $3 by mid-May of 2021.

Over the past few months, prices surged then rocketed on fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, going from $3.30 per gallon on Dec. 26 to $4.33 on March 11. On Thursday, the average price nationally was $4.15 per gallon, according to AAA; Indiana was pegged at $4.05.

The latest price drop is due in part to the Biden administration ordering the largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as well as the International Energy Agency's 31 member countries opening their reserves.

One way to cover the costs of the proposed gas tax suspension – used primarily for road construction, maintenance and repairs – would be through the current $5 billion-plus Indiana budget surplus comfortably padded with federal COVID-19 funds.

However, what happens if – and this would signal a world crisis more dire than the one we already face – gas prices move higher between now and July 1? Would advocates propose we continue with a gas tax exemption and borrow more from the surplus?

The current situation likely only foreshadows a larger problem. Gas taxes, the Tax Foundation warns, face a narrowing tax base with demands for better fuel economy and the sales of electric vehicles.

It's clear we are going to need a new, equitable way to pay for our roads as electric vehicles stress pavement, too. A temporary suspension of the gas tax doesn't get us closer to this real, looming problem. That's where the governor and our legislature need to be focused.