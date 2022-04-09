Salad days for Michigan's salamanders

If the blue-spotted salamanders of Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Michigan, could talk, they would tell of the tall, two-legged creature who rescued them. If they had opposable thumbs and a supply of marble, surely these salamanders would erect a wee statue to honor the curiosity and benevolence of Eli Bieri.

They can't, but we should hail the 23-year-old college student for doing a great turn for one of the earth's smaller creatures.

Several springs ago, Bieri was walking through the park on a cold, drizzly night when he noticed several dozen salamanders (not the fastest amphibian) had been smashed while crossing the road from the park to the wetlands to breed and lay eggs, according to a Washington Post story.

The blue-spotted salamander is native to the Great Lakes states, including northern Indiana, and the northeastern United States. It's listed as a species of special concern by the Hoosier Herpetological Society.

Bieri, then an ecology student at Northern Michigan University, checked the road for weeks to see how many salamanders had perished before they could breed. With the aid of fellow students, the team discovered many of the salamanders dying during the spring fling “were getting wiped out on the park's main thoroughfare,” the Post reports.

Upon releasing his findings, the city of Marquette decided in 2020 to block a quarter-mile stretch of the park's main road during migration season, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Now, not only does the blue-spotted salamander population thrive, but the city also held its first Salamander Days this spring. The six-week event includes hikes and a salamander-influenced art show.

Bieri missed the show; he was in Fiji.

He plans to start graduate studies this fall in Australia.

One man's passion for nature is a great tale of the scientific method at work and how the community came together to protect and celebrate some of its smallest residents.