Turnstone among beneficiaries of IU athletes' selflessness

Amongst the hand-wringing, teeth-gnashing, wailing and harrumphing surrounding the big-money opportunities for college athletes to personally cash in on their status, there's a collective of Indiana University players who are lending their names and images to charitable causes.

Hoosiers For Good works with philanthropic-minded IU student-athletes who wish to use their names, images and likenesses to raise funds and awareness for community groups. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy that permits post-enrollment IU student-athletes in all sports the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL.

Launched last month, Hoosiers For Good has signed 14 athletes and eight charitable partners, raising $470,000, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Hoosier hoopsters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have lent their support to Turnstone, the only northeast Indiana partner organization, and Stop the Violence Indianapolis.

Hoosiers For Good was developed by Pete Yonkman, an Indiana University alumnus and president of the Bloomington-based Cook Group and Cook Medical. He serves as chair and president.

The board of directors includes Jane DeHaven of Summit City Chevrolet.

Fred Glass, partner at Taft and former Indiana University vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, will serve as the organization's legal counsel.

“Hoosiers For Good uses this new tool of NIL the right way, the Indiana way, with integrity, transparency, diversity, innovation, and substantially impacting the greater good,” Glass said in a statement. “I predict HFG and its Incubator Program, a laboratory for philanthropic entrepreneurialism, will become national models.”

Several charities have already committed to partnering with the organization, including the Riley Children's Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington.

“Athletes, particularly Indiana University student-athletes, have an outsized voice in our communities and the spotlight shines bright on them. With the new ability for college athletes to utilize their NIL, we see a real opportunity,” Yonkman said last month. “If we can harness their spotlight and begin to use it to expose the good work of our charitable partners, we have a shot at driving real improvement and value for people who need it the most.”

In an age dimmed by selfishness, Hoosiers For Good has aligned IU stars with community groups to show us the way forward.