A space to call home

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Fort Wayne's high temperature was 29 degrees. The low was -2. That was the date set for a nationwide effort to count the number of people experiencing homelessness. From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., people who wanted to be counted locally were given backpacks filled with bottled water and food at tables set up at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and Freimann Square.

The Point in Time Count is used to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. It is a critical way for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify the needs of and allocate federal resources to those experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered, according to a story by The Journal Gazette's Ashley Sloboda.

Data will be available in early May, but the last survey reported 312 people without a permanent home and 19 living on the street without shelter. That's a fraction of the actual total, said Joshua Gale, executive director of Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

“Fort Wayne Community Schools provides homeless services to about a thousand children,” he said, adding that when you add in families as well as other populations who are homeless but not on the street, the total number is going to be in thousands.

City officials and advocates for the homeless say our cultural understanding of homelessness is too often shaped by a flawed pop-cultural narrative.

For example, people who have no fixed abode but are living, temporarily, with a friend or relative may not think of themselves as homeless. People, including families, who live in their cars overnight are homeless.

Last March, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported 580,000 people nationwide were unsheltered on a single night in 2020, up 2.2% from 2019.

An oft-asked question is why some without homes choose to forgo help from the Rescue Mission or other emergency shelters run by faith-based organizations.

Local experts say it sometimes has to do with the phrase “faith-based” and what that entails. Some people would rather not accept help if it includes proselytization or adhering to a particular programming.

In response, using money from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program, the city is proposing to create “low-barrier” non-congregate spaces in Fort Wayne. It's an alternative to current options that require stipulations, including some that are religiously oriented.

Fort Wayne is awaiting word from HUD's Indianapolis office to move forward with its $3.75 million plan to acquire or develop accommodations that would shelter people in individualized rooms with their own bathrooms. There would be shared spaces, but quite different from traditional spaces that are more like barracks.

The city received 1,100 survey responses and feedback from dozens of local organizations before drafting its plan.

“Most funding sources do not provide resources to be able to acquire land, construct, or rehabilitate existing space,” the proposal said. “As a result, there have been little efforts to date to increase the community's response to homelessness through investments in building new facilities.”

Kelly Lundberg, the city's deputy director for housing and neighborhood services, worked with California-based consultant firm Homebase to create the plan HUD is studying. It's the first in the state, and Lundberg says the work is a culmination of meetings with various stakeholders. This included conducting two focus groups of people who have experienced homelessness.

Throughout the survey, which can be found on the city's website, stakeholder groups – ranging from Bridge of Grace to Park Center to the Positive Resource Connection – consistently offered common feedback: the necessity for low-barrier services; a push for more affordable housing; support for youth; and increased access to health care services, particularly mental health. Transportation was also a problem.

Most local shelters specialize in a particular population. For example, the Rescue Mission's Charis House is open to women and children. But what about nuclear families with a mother, father and children?

“I think our plan shows that there are still some gaps in our services in Fort Wayne, for specific populations, particularly youth,” Lundberg said recently. “Unaccompanied youth is a very big gap that we have that we're hoping to address with this funding source.”

Sally Segerson, of Street Reach for the Homeless, says this push toward “non-congregate” housing is about dignity and respect, which ought to be afforded to people no matter where they are in life or on the socioeconomic scale. There is dignity in having a safe, private space.

“This is as compassionate a solution the city could offer,” she said. “It's not a dormitory. There's independence. It heightens your self-image, taking care of your own space. You've got a key to a door. There's some privacy.

“In this housing-first approach, you make sure that you're offering that person shelter and everything else follows. We must start with telling people, 'I have a space for you.' ”

Homelessness is a complicated problem with no single cause and no one-size-fits-all solution. If approved, this proposal could provide yet another option to reduce the number of individuals in Fort Wayne without reliable shelter.

Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.