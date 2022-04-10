Fear not: Reject those demagogues whose campaigns deal in apocalyptic rhetoric rather than issues

The primary season is upon us. Now through Election Day in November, we will be inundated with a cacophony of political messaging.

Already it is upon us as at least one local candidate has for weeks taken to the airwaves daily and repeatedly.

Listening to the rhetoric over the past few election cycles as well as here, at the beginning of this new cycle, one can already hear the drumbeat of fear.

Using the power of fear, getting people good and terrified that their livelihood or values are under attack, is a good way to create an atmosphere of division along with irrational and absurd reaction.

Instilling fear is the lazy way to campaign. Instead of ideas that seek to solve problems, rational civil dialogue that seeks to bring people together for the common good, the lazy demagogue inflames division and stokes the embers of fear.

Using words such as “emergency” or “under attack” or “invasion” to instill fear is so much easier than instilling courage or working for the common good.

Promoting a mindset of the “other” (whoever may be the target of their fear-filled hate-mongering) deepens our divide. It really doesn't matter who the “other” may be, as long as it is someone who thinks, believes or looks differently. Those people are an enemy who must be destroyed.

Seeding perpetual fear has no place in a thriving democratic republic, yet, “be afraid” is proliferated constantly in our political discourse.

How did we get here?

The onus is not on the politicians so much it is on us, the people. We have believed the lies. We have allowed our fear to guide our social responsibility, or to convince us to hide and be silent before the angry mob. We have bought into the politics of fear and division by electing those voices to office.

Fear brings a desire for protection and certainty, and we follow those who promise it even when their promises are hollow and a manipulative abuse of basic decency.

We have become a society whose surrender to fear has made us mean.

In recent months there has been legislation passed to limit access to voting because of unproven and falsified fear of election fraud. Parents of transgender children have been declared child abusers as they are only trying to navigate the difficult waters of personal identity with their children. Against the wishes of the majority, our legislature makes it easier to arm ourselves in every situation because of fear.

Paranoia, irrationality, incivility and just plain meanness toward the “other” is the fruit we are reaping from the seeds of fear and falsehood we have allowed to be sown among us.

What are we to do?

The political climate will not change as long we, the voting citizens, continue to elect these people to represent our party in primaries and put them in office to corrupt the sacred ideals of service and leadership toward a more perfect union.

We need to hone our radar for truth and reject the appeals to fear. We must employ our best faculties of critical thinking and weed out messages prompting fear and division.

We must take the promoters of this rhetoric out of the picture by not voting for them. We must challenge candidates to explain how they will, with energy, honesty and imagination, work for the common good of all people, the fundamental work of a public servant.

We need to exercise our civic responsibility to use our franchise to elect those who will speak truthfully, act honestly and promote the good of all people.

Only when we clearly and decisively reject the messages of fear and division will those messages cease.

At the end of the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, a person asked Benjamin Franklin, “Do we have a monarchy or a republic?” Franklin's prescient reply was, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Keeping it has always been the issue.

Abraham Lincoln spoke in his first inaugural address of calling forth the “better angels of our nature.” Fear and divisive demagoguery drown out the voices of those better angels.

Only you and I can still the cacophony of fear and act courageously for civility and our common good.

Kevin Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.