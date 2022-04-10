Police, drivers each have role in slowing traffic deaths

A 2-year-old girl seated in a pull-behind bicycle trailer died after an oncoming vehicle struck the bike, its rider and the child in the 9800 block of Butt Road Tuesday. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma, Allen County Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls said in a news release.

The child's death is the county's 12th traffic fatality this year – a staggering figure considering we're just 99 days into 2022. It's also a tragic part of a national trend. The U.S. Department of Transportation has seen a surge in dangerous driving across the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government estimates 31,720 people died on American roads and highways in the first nine months of 2021, a 12% spike over the same period in 2020. That represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department started recording fatal crash data in 1975, the Associated Press reports. Before 2019, traffic fatalities had fallen three straight years.

“Speed in this country has been so ignored, it's like the forgotten safety problem; but it kills almost 10,000 people a year,” Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement for the Governors Highway Safety Association, told Forbes magazine last November. “These are real people, families. We have to change the social norm.”

After distracted and intoxicated driving, speeding is the third-leading cause of motor vehicle deaths in the U.S. With no federal mandate to make cars slower, safety advocates have focused on road geometry and the addition of “traffic calming measures” to combat speeding. Called “self-enforcing roadways,” these streets use countermeasures to slow down drivers, which is good for those inside the car as well as those around them, including cyclists and pedestrians.

One goal is to narrow the vision for drivers so they naturally slow down; and one way to accomplish that is to narrow travel lanes, reducing their width to 10 feet in urban areas. The addition of street trees, offset curb extensions and bump-outs also constrict a driver's field of vision.

South Bend and Kokomo adopted the “Smart Streets” philosophy years ago. South Bend incorporated new curbs, sidewalks, street lights and trees into its street construction to slow down motorists, while Kokomo went a step further and started reducing some roadways from 14 feet to 10 feet in width in 2015.

Kokomo's “road diets” helped reduce reports of traffic accidents from 2,069 in 2016 to 1,871 in 2018, or 10.6%, the city's police department reported.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged help and released a new national strategy in late January, aimed at reversing what he calls “a crisis.” He told the AP that over the next two years his department will offer guidance and billions of dollars in grants under the new infrastructure law to help states and communities lower speed limits and embrace safer road design.

Until then, Allen County drivers must slow down, particularly on one-way roads that, by design, almost invite motorists to travel over the speed limit. And local police agencies must take seriously the federal fatal crash data and step up their enforcement of speed limits.

As Buttigieg said, “We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America.”