5 questions for Megan Butler

1 Money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is subject to rigid spending criteria by the Department of Treasury. Did the city – through its consultant, Crowe LLP – reach out to Treasury for guidance in formulating the plan released in March?

Unlike most federally funded grant-type programs, the U.S. Treasury did not create program managers for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds or provide any kind of direct technical assistance.

Program managers typically serve as the conduit for information, guidance and, ultimately, approvals between the federal government and recipients. Without this assistance, our task is made far more difficult – a fact which makes our partnership with Crowe LLP even more important, as they bring significant experience and knowledge to the table.

The city administration, through and along with Crowe LLP, has been working hard to gather guidance and information from the U.S. Treasury, Office of Management and Budget, Indiana State Board of Accounts and other regulatory agencies. While this program is unusually complicated to roll out, even by federal standards, we are confident we have assembled a strong team that is highly focused on spending these funds in ways which meet all of the goals of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds – projects that are effective, efficient, compliant and meet the needs of our community.

2 The city discovered it couldn't give bonuses to city employees who worked remotely, something it said it learned from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Does the plan require state sign-off?

The recovery plan itself does not require state approval. However, as the State Board of Accounts is the state agency which audits all Indiana cities annually, we are required to adhere to the additional rules and procedures they may impose at any time.

3 Crowe said the plan presented to City Council is a draft. Do the council and Mayor Tom Henry have to negotiate changes, or are the council's adjustments unilateral?

The administration has the day-to-day responsibility of managing the funds, their respective recipients and programs, and ultimately compliance and reporting at all levels of government. However, it was important to the administration to gather as much input as possible on needs in the community.

City Council plays a vital role in assessing and communicating the needs of members of our community. Council also has the important responsibility of fiscal approval and oversight.

The recovery plan is a guiding document and starting point at finding the intersections amongst need in the community, programmatic eligibility and likelihood of long-term compliance. The projects which are ultimately funded are the result of a team effort between the administration, City Council and the community.

4 One of the expenditures from ARPA is $27,350,327 in revenue replacement. Is this a dollar-for-dollar match of the revenue lost?

The U.S. Treasury, rather than impose a burdensome process for articulating every potential revenue loss of an array of complicated municipal services, provided a streamlined formula to calculate a maximum amount of funds which may be considered revenue loss for all recipients. The formula uses base-year revenues, counterfactual revenue, growth adjustment and actual revenue. Funds counted as lost revenue may only be spent on provision of traditionally performed government services.

5 The new city garage acquisition is listed as tentative. If the entire plan is subject to change, why is the garage acquisition specifically listed as “tentative”?

City administration listed the garage acquisition specifically as tentative in order to communicate our understanding that this project had already undergone extensive discussion at council and is currently in the midst of funding discussions, as opposed to projects which were newer to the ARPA/SLFRF discussion.