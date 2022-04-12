Book smart

Last week's announcement that the Shawnee branch of the Allen County Public Library was to be saved – not the current physical space, but its southeast location – was no bigger a surprise to people than its former head librarian.

“This was such a surprise because it wasn't one of the two options,” said Pamela Martin-Diaz.

Speaking by phone on Monday, Martin-Diaz was still elated by the news that not only does the ACPL's updated Facility Master Plan replace a branch on that side of town, but the size would also be doubled to around 20,000 square feet. The initial facilities plan was unveiled in January, though library leadership promised to hold numerous public hearings before making its next move.

It's doubtful that Shawnee had a bigger inside advocate than Sharon Tucker, a library board member who also represents the southeast side on the Fort Wayne City Council. She called it a win for the neighborhood, The Journal Gazette reported.

“The biggest of all the responses, the biggest concern, was the concern over losing the Shawnee branch,” she said after the meeting. “Due to the outcry from the public, we figured out how to keep services there.”

Tucker's thoughts were echoed by Ben Eisbart, the library board's president.

“There's a third option because we listened,” he said. “That is now the option we have chosen.”

Given concerns about equity for this area of town, and its rich diversity in terms of race, ethnicity, culture and socioeconomic class, last Thursday's declaration was a welcome relief to the perception the south side residents feel when it comes to public entities: nod head in affirmation but do the opposite.

So, Martin-Diaz's next words highlighted why the library system is still one of the strongest public organizations in the county.

“This is an excellent example of a public board that actually listened to the people,” she said. “The people wanted to keep the branches, and the (board and leadership) got the message.”

The message was heard long before this moment. When she arrived here last March to take over as executive director, Susan Baier took over a system reeling from low morale and a public backlash to a book culling that was, to put it mildly, contentious. She's worked hard to heal as well as grow, a remarkable feat given that she arrived during the biggest public health crisis in a century.

In a January op-ed offering answers to questions about the master plan, which had already been developed with input from various stakeholders, Baier wrote that ACPL was committed to equitable service throughout the county. Criteria for relocating branches would include walkability, public transportation, proximity to schools and bike routes, and parking.

The decisions, she said, “would be made hand in hand with the community.”

Baier and the board kept their end of the bargain.

Here's how we can keep our end: support the bond issue. APCL has no debt, and the system, through its branches, is a public treasure for Fort Wayne.

And maybe no one encapsulated the bond between library and patron more eloquently than Dorothy M. Heiny who, in 1985, wrote an op-ed for these pages defending why the library board shouldn't cut urban branches. Shawnee, built in the early 1970s, was on the chopping block then.

“The removal of our library is in reality a form of cultural deprivation portending slow, creeping urban decay,” opined Heiny, then an associate faculty member at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne. “Certainly no one wants a further and tragic escalation of the already-present blight in our city, especially in a city that proudly considers itself as a city on the move.”

Nearly 40 years later, we're a city on the go again. However, the board's willingness to see the third option shows that we're growing, too.