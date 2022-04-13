Dogs: They've got the look

Researchers at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh discovered a few years ago that dogs have developed a muscle above their eyes that they use to make them appear larger and create man's favorite animal expression: puppy-dog eyes.

A new study by those same researchers suggests dogs' faces have evolved specifically to manipulate humans, NBCNews.com reported last week.

The findings of biological anthropologist Anne Burrows and animal physiologist Kailey Omstead show facial muscles of dogs have a higher percentage of “fast-twitch” muscle fibers than wolves. They believe that difference enables dogs to better communicate their feelings to their human owners.

Burrows and Omstead found muscles in dogs' faces are 66% to 95% fast-twitch fibers, while wolves average about 25%. Fast-twitch fibers dominate human faces so we can express thoughts without saying a word. Burrows said the evolution of dogs' faces could be the result of domesticating canines by selecting puppies that seemed more responsive to humans.

The next time your dog opens its eyes wide and gives you that I'm-sorry expression, you'll know its ancestors developed that ability to help Spot stay in your good graces.