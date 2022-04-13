Poor precedent

Socrates said the way to gain a good reputation is to endeavor to be what you desire to appear. Does that also apply to gaining a troublesome reputation?

If so, the Northwest Allen County School Board may find it difficult to convince a wise educator to fill the superintendent's position left open after Chris Himsel's retirement.

Recently, Denita Meyers, who's running as a delegate to the Allen County Republican Party Convention, suggested the district pull a Sen. Mitch McConnell and wait until after the November election to hire Himsel's successor.

“I know that's going to be inconvenient,” Meyers said at the March 28 meeting, “but I also think with our tax money and how you're spending it, I think we also have that right, and we should have a say.”

Board President Ron Felger addressed the remark Monday night, saying he understands Meyers' argument. We don't – it's a nonpartisan office. Felger's correct when he said the district doesn't function well without a superintendent.

They had an excellent one in Himsel, whose endeavors during the years earned him the 2017 state superintendent of the year designation and a reputation as an outstanding educator.

After enduring months of ridicule from a faction of parents enraged over the mask mandate, Himsel took a leave of absence earlier this year before retiring last month.

Fortunately, Steve Yager returned to the district as a stopgap superintendent.

If the animosity surrounding the district's pandemic mandates weren't bad enough – the combative nature of public comments at meetings making national news – the McConnell-esque proposal hints that Himsel's resignation was just the beginning.

As pointed out in reporter Ashley Sloboda's April 12 story, the board terms of Felger, Kristi Schlatter and Liz Hathaway are up this year.

“When they successfully voted to reinstate a mask mandate last fall, multiple people in the audience warned them they would be voted off the board this year,” wrote Sloboda. “One man even said Himsel would be out once the board was flipped.”

One down, three to go? That can't possibly be a good look for the district.