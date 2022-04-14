Tech support

Greater Fort Wayne held a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning touting its Allen County Together plan, which, coincidentally, was introduced just a few weeks after a survey ranked Fort Wayne a lower-tier tech city.

GFW’s ideal development plan and the Milken Foundation’s sobering survey are separately generated documents, thoughtfully informed through research, but they do show the region has two distinct paths to take for its future.

The local plan – which emphasizes inclusivity as well as upping our venture capital game – includes adding 2,500 more high-tech jobs by 2031 in “R&D-intensive, engineering-focused, and technology-driven growth industries, and creating new incentives to facilitate this goal.”

This is important because it’s why there are two paths before us.

Last September, Allen County had 168,970 filled jobs, so adding 1.4% to the total isn’t significant growth. However, this seed is the crux of why we were rated 134th out of 200 large metros in the Milken survey. Milken ranked basics such as broadband access (we ranked 64) and housing affordability (36) but also wage growth from 2015 to 2020 (121) and high-tech GDP between 2015 and 2020 (156).

We rank higher than larger tier-4 cities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cleveland. And we can wrap ourselves in the lukewarm comfort that we’re not even close to the tier-5 tech misery of Toledo; Peoria and Rockford, Illinois; and Flint, Michigan.

What are the future paths?

Fort Wayne continues to look at advanced manufacturing, which is fine, but the real money and future are not in production but research and development, said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. Economic diversification is vital for the region, which, to its credit, GFW takes quite seriously.

“Is this a wake-up call?” Blakeman asked when commenting about the Milken report.

A classic example she offered: While Indiana was glad to score an Apple distribution center, the higher-paying research and development gigs went to North Carolina’s Research Triangle of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill.

“Are we saying this is a game we’re not going to play?” she added. “And if so, at whose expense does this come?”

Take even a cursory look at the top cities on this list with Provo, Utah, being the highest-rated, followed by Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City; Phoenix; and Palm Beach, Florida. Different sizes and regions, yet their microeconomies share similarities: highly educated workforce, home to or close to universities, business-friendly state government, leverage technology, access to capital for start-ups and quality of life/place.

The good news is that we’re not far from where we want to be in the next 10 to 15 years.

Indiana is routinely ranked among the more business-friendly states. Fort Wayne is geographically close to several internationally ranked research universities including Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame, as well as nationally and regionally ranked institutions.

The state has had four years of positive net domestic migration, and Fort Wayne is ranked as the second fastest growing metro in the Great Lakes region.

Fort Wayne’s spending on downtown and riverfront redevelopment has been positively received by local businesses and, more crucially, a 2021 evaluation by an Indianapolis consulting firm of corporate site selectors and real estate professionals.

The goals set out by Greater Fort Wayne require power brokers to flex their political will to create the right environment for growth. That includes providing significant capital opportunities for start-ups and small businesses. And we all need considerable patience for the long haul. Consider that 20 years isn’t as glacial as you’d think. Now ask yourself what you thought about Provo, Utah, in 2002? If you thought of it at all.