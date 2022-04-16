Meteor claim ablaze with scientific skepticism

The X-Files warned us the truth is out there. Indeed, FBI agent Fox Mulder's weekly struggle was to reveal the shadowy world of uncivil servants and supernatural beings.

That was so '90s.

Recently, the U.S. Space Command appeared to confirm a hypothesis by two researchers that a washing-machine-sized meteor from outside our solar system entered our atmosphere. NASA isn't so sure.

And this is a mini look into how scientists work.

“In early 2014, a dishwasher-size meteor dashed over the shores of Papua New Guinea before sunrise as it burned up in the fiery friction of Earth's atmosphere,” begins the story in Friday's New York Times. “But two Harvard researchers argued that this wasn't just any space rock: It originated from another star system, they said, making it the first observed meteor of interstellar origin.”

The researchers wrote up their claim for publication, but the paper couldn't pass the peer-review process. Reviewers questioned the veracity of the claim in that there wasn't sufficient data, which came from missile warning satellites from the U.S. intelligence community. By definition they're about secrecy and revealing more data would be a national security risk.

However, last month, U.S. Space Command released a memo to NASA stating the data from the missile warning satellites was “sufficiently accurate to indicate an interstellar trajectory.”

Game, set and ... hold on.

There are scientists, including those in NASA, who say there still isn't enough data released to determine the accuracy of the meteor's trajectory. While science is proof without certainty, the argument is there's not enough certainty here for the claim to be provable.

“The sentence is not enough. Scientific results are published, they are not secret,” the Times quotes Maria Hajdukova, a researcher at the Astronomical Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Slovakia who studies meteors and examined the Space Command corroboration. “I'm not saying I don't believe it, but if I don't have facts I cannot claim it.”

It's a fair point. Still, U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force have released a treasure trove of data to help meteor researchers.

Might Mulder be heartened?