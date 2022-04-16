Paper trail leads to IRS inefficiency

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service and State of Indiana is 11:59 p.m. Monday, three days later than usual. The reason is Emancipation Day, a holiday marking the freeing of slaves that is celebrated in Washington, D.C., on April 16.

Federal employees are given the day off, including those at the IRS. And since April 16 is today, the nearest weekday was Friday – the traditional April 15 Tax Day.

As of the week ending April 1, the IRS has sent out more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion, WMAQ-TV Chicago reports. But there's a backlog of paper returns within the agency, delaying the refunds of paper filers.

The reason, says National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, isn't the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic but that the IRS never adopted scanning technology to process paper returns. IRS employees, consequently, manually transcribe millions of paper returns. As of March 18, the backlog of paper returns was nearly 15 million.

“In the year 2022, this doesn't just seem crazy,” Collins wrote in her blog about the 2022 tax season. “It is crazy.”

Since most taxpayers get some money returned to them from the federal government, processing delays have stalled refunds – some as long as 10 months.

Collins says it doesn't have to be this way. Over the past 20 years, many states have employed scanning tools to automate processing of paper returns. And IRS employees made transcription errors on about 22% of paper returns last year, she said.

It's time the IRS joins the 21st century and employs scanning technology within the agency. On-time taxpayers shouldn't have to wait several months to be reimbursed for overpaying federal income taxes.