Spreading joy in all its forms

When he wrote and illustrated “It's Okay to Be a Unicorn!” – featuring a blue and purple unicorn under a rainbow – Jason Tharp wanted to make kids who feel like an outsider feel special.

Tharp was “that kid,” lonely and different. It's in a long, rich tradition of children's literature that speaks the uneasy truths on how sometimes we mistreat one another and shows us how to live with kindness and respect.

Kids get it. One Ohio parent didn't.

On April 6, Tharp was scheduled to read “It's Okay to Be a Unicorn!” to students at an elementary school in a district north of Columbus when he received a call from the principal requesting he not. A parent had expressed concern to the interim superintendent's office.

A unicorn. A rainbow. Acceptance. Surely, this was the work of the gay agenda to turn kids on to universal equality.

Tharp offered to read “It's Okay to Smell Good,” featuring a skunk who counterintuitively enjoys good scents, but he was told that was out, too.

Tharp was told to focus on his “positive message and illustrations” without using two well-illustrated books to demonstrate that message.

Although the district now says this was all miscommunicated, Tharp said his recent recovery from a brain tumor sharpened his resolve. His detractors are the ones with an agenda.

“I don't spend my time catering to people with an agenda because there's so much joy out there, there's so much love to be had,” he said.