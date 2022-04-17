Food-and-beverage tax and spend

It was the mid-1980s when the Indiana General Assembly began approving food-and-beverage taxes for counties and municipalities to use as a fresh stream of revenue. More than 30 years later, legislators are clamping down on their use across the state.

The changes were approved on the last day of the 2022 legislative session, after language found in Senate Bill 390 was moved into House Bill 1002. Authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, it sets a 20-year expiration date on new local food-and-beverage taxes and establishes a process to renew or create them.

Allen County asked state legislators in 1986 to approve the 1% tax – a user fee mostly paid by restaurant-goers – to pay off bonds used for Memorial Coliseum construction. The tax paid off the coliseum bonds and, with legislative action in 2009, the name of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Convention and Tourism Board was changed to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Today that board is in charge of investing food-and-beverage-tax revenue in projects of public interest. The Riverfront Project, the Skyline Garage and two downtown hotels are recent beneficiaries.

Madison County, one of eight “doughnut counties” surrounding Indianapolis, told lawmakers in 1989 its food-and-beverage tax would go toward building a convention center along the White River. The food-and-beverage-tax money never went to its original purpose. Officials eventually built a juvenile detention center with it, and the city of Anderson now uses a sizable portion of its share of food-and-beverage taxes to fund the economic development and municipal development departments of its City Hall.

“We felt there needed to be some guardrails put on food-and-beverage taxes and some transparency,” said Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chair of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee. “Sometimes things were out of control. ... There's just a great concern. From this point forward, these guardrails would be in place.”

Bart Shaw, executive director of the Grand Wayne Convention Center, said the new law ends all current food-and-beverage taxes in 2042, or the date on which all bonds or lease agreements outstanding in March 2022 are completely paid. That date for Allen County would be 2051, said Shaw, who is also staff support for the Capital Improvement Board. The latest bond issued by the board was in 2019 to expand the Civic Center Garage, he said, and its pledge of $45 million to Electric Works and $27 million to additional riverfront projects are not affected by the food-and-beverage tax law change.

Shaw said the Allen County food-and-beverage tax collected $8.9 million in 2021. The first $2.6 million goes to Memorial Coliseum to pay off debt from raising its 1,200-ton roof to make way for luxury boxes and thousands of additional seats. The rest goes to the CIB to aid community development.

John Stafford, who once was a member of the old Convention and Tourism board and now is a consultant to the CIB, calls adoption of the food-and-beverage tax in Allen County “significant.” “It gave us a source of revenue that we could use for major economic development projects that wasn't previously available – a tool that many major communities have. ... Legislators were fairly specific that we don't want this to be used for something that is an ordinary expenditure for local government. We want it to be used for activities that enhance the economy of Allen County. I think it has fulfilled that expectation,” Stafford said.

The CIB projects financed in Allen County are obvious to passers-by. A list of guidelines for future proposals can be found on the Bureau's website, allencountycib.org. Here, the food-and-beverage is used in the way in which the General Assembly intended.

Madison and likely others among the 30-plus Hoosier counties and municipalities with a food-and-beverage tax have work to do to keep that revenue stream.

Moving forward, proceeds from such a tax may only be used to finance projects that benefit the entire community and not prop up normal government functions or departments, as the city of Anderson has.

We welcome Indiana's common-sense changes to the food-and-beverage tax. They promote better transparency between governments and the governed, and set standards to help taxpayers follow how the taxes are used.