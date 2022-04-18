Five questions for Jill Boggs

1 What drew you to taking the helm at Visit Fort Wayne?

I've grown to respect the travel and tourism industry through my work as chief executive at Visit Kosciusko County. Earning my master of science in management degree helped provide invaluable career opportunities to serve as chief executive of a Chamber of Commerce and as assistant vice president of university marketing and communications at Trine University. Living, working and volunteering in northeast Indiana for over 30 years, one grows to build relationships in the greater Fort Wayne area.

So, when a Visit Fort Wayne search committee member asked me to review the job description and consider applying, knowing I was a good fit on paper, that is when I began thinking about the possibility. I love the city of Fort Wayne. My predecessor was a colleague and mentor of mine. I knew Visit Fort Wayne as a nonprofit was well respected, well positioned and stood on a solid foundation with a dynamic team of staff experts and an engaged board of directors leading the way.

My husband is the park manager at Chain O'Lakes State Park. We currently live in the park. We've always known that we would like to transition to live and work in Fort Wayne. I decided to put myself out there in the national search after these considerations. It was daunting, but I was confident in my professional background and my readiness to serve a larger destination.

2 What should the community know about Visit Fort Wayne and how it shapes the city's story to visitors?

Visit Fort Wayne, as a destination marketing organization, packages quality-of-place amenities to various visiting audiences. Our entire team continuously works to glean information about existing and new travel assets in our city and county to shape a narrative and stories to draw visitors.

In essence, Visit Fort Wayne is the quality-of-place expert by way of packaging these assets and stories into content in a creative manner. This content is then promoted through strategic advertising campaigns and deliberate travel media exposure with the purpose of generating action. That action is generating a visit to increase the economic impact of visitor spending. We call this the visitor economy.

The local visitor economy, in our most recent research, recognized 6.5 million visitors and $741.6 million in visitor spending for Allen County. It created over 14,198 jobs and generated over $60 million in tax revenue. Allen County ranks No. 4 of 92 Indiana counties in tourism spending.

In addition, the quality-of-place marketing information is also utilized by our local corporations, schools, and other businesses and organizations in their talent attraction and retention efforts. Residents in the region benefit as well, as do their visiting friends and relatives.

3 What is the relationship between Visit Fort Wayne and other entities such the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the Downtown Improvement District?

I have met with leadership from these organizations as well as Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., and City of Fort Wayne Community Development. If you want to talk about outstanding work and efforts being done with passion, these organizations are it. There is mutual agreement that we are solid in our collaborations to benefit one another in our respective economic and community development efforts and to communicate at a high level to minimize duplication of efforts. We are committed to communicating and collaborating with these organizations, and others in our destination management and development work. We will invite them to the table to gain knowledge, cultivate insights, ensure stakeholder representation, understand practicality of new ideas and explore opportunities to achieve success. After all, any one organization's success is a gain for everyone.

4 You led marketing at Trine University. Are there similarities between developing a new narrative for a growing university and a developing city like Fort Wayne?

I would say yes and no. Yes, there are similarities as the processes are the same. You must thoroughly explore the narrative opportunity and purpose, define and know your audience(s), you must know your product and/or purpose inside and out, you must be committed to a solid communication plan that strives to develop dynamic messaging that resonates and is memorable, you must know your optimum channels for delivery based on your available monetary and human resources, and you must know it is vital to measure your progress so you can adapt as needed along the way.

And no, at the same time, there are not similarities.

The narrative focus in higher education is applied and adapted in various stages that will impact a student positively for success. Narrative differentiates at the attraction – matriculation – retention – graduation – alumni stages. The narrative focus for a developing city is vaster for the general population and for different microaudiences who will benefit from development outcomes.

5 Where's the first place you'd take an out-of-towner to get the vibe of the city?

This is not a fair question! Lol. How do I name just one when I believe the collective is what portrays the vibe of our city?

It is critical to know the audience in our industry, making this a challenging question. An out-of-towner could be several differing audience types. Our team focuses on creating varying types of narrative to match our destination assets to interests of varying types of audiences to provide memorable experiences in hopes of building brand loyalty to our destination. It can be created on the fly or pre-planned.

I invite everyone to go to visitfortwayne.com/plan/trip-ideas/ to see trip idea packages, some spotlights on Fort Wayne visitor amenities, along with other creative website content to get the collective vibe of the city.