The cost of inaction

You knew things were bad when the state's highest-ranking Republican legislators stopped parroting free-market rhetoric and threw their weight in a letter to bring down hospital costs.

Five months of hemming and hawing and finger-pointing by hospitals and insurers haven't gotten us anywhere. And the average Hoosier is stuck in the middle as the goliaths grapple over profits and political philosophy.

In December, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray gave an ultimatum of sorts to nonprofit hospitals and health insurance companies serving Indiana. A deadline of April 1 was set for hospitals and insurers to have a plan to reduce costs. Of Indiana's 132 acute care hospitals, 87% are nonprofit or government hospitals.

“Recent weeks have been full of formal letters, written statements and opinion columns on how to reduce the prices Hoosiers pay, which are higher than the national average,” Journal Gazette reporter Niki Kelly wrote in her Sunday article. “Real action might have to wait until January when a new legislative session starts.”

Legislators are not impressed with the output. Neither is Ball State University economist Michael Hicks, who offered a New York City tabloid headline in summing up how hospitals have responded to Houston and Bray: “Drop Dead.”

Dramatic as that sounds, Republican lawmakers are feeling pressure, particularly in an election year and with inflation soaring.

“Ultimately, being the small-government Republican I am, I would much rather see the industries figure it out than having to pass a bill,” Fort Wayne Rep. Martin Carbaugh said in Kelly's story. “But we also have to respond to constituents.”

Hoosier employers and insurance companies pay 304% more than Medicare prices to the state's hospitals, making it among the highest cost relative to Medicare in the country, according to a RAND Corp. evaluation of health care prices paid by private health plans.

Conversely, hospital CEOs complain that the state is among the lowest in public health spending. Indiana ranked 45th among the states in public health spending at $76 per person per year, according to the United Health Foundation's 2021 report. The U.S. average was $116; Alaska was the highest at $449.

The RAND report supplies some ideas as to why price transparency is important. Insurers can design plans with “provider prices in mind,” it said, and employers may need “state or federal policy interventions to rebalance negotiating leverage between hospitals and their health plans.”

A separate Harvard University study found Indiana's inpatient facility fees were the nation's second highest.

Other than cutting prices, it isn't clear what the state's supermajority plans to do if it moves toward a state solution. The RAND report outlined some policy mediations that include “addressing noncompetitive health care markets, placing limits on payments for out-of-network hospital care, or allowing employers to buy into a public option that pays providers prices based on Medicare.”

Hicks, director of Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research, posits a provocative plan to boost public health spending by taxing the profits of nonprofit hospitals at what he calls a “modest” 11%.

As the biggest nonprofit in the region, Parkview Health's public position has been that the problem has been decades in the making, and that “it will take time to truly implement change to reform the overall system. Anything less, including a rushed legislative fix, could have disastrous consequences.”

Undoubtedly true, but allow Hoosiers to be incredulous as to why they are paying more than most of the rest of the country. Enough with kicking the can down the road. Hospitals and insurance companies need to do more to address the legislature's concerns, but government has a role to play as well. It's hard to imagine getting to more favorable outcomes without increasing the money spent on public health. It's past time for the serious hard work required to produce progress on all three sides of this problem.