Care compromise

President Joe Biden has tried in recent weeks to resurrect legislation previously known as Build Back Better, the $2 trillion social spending and climate bill Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, helped kill in December.

Because no Senate Republicans backed the bill that passed the House on Nov. 19, all 50 Senate Democrats must vote in favor of the proposal to pass it through the budget reconciliation process. Manchin has shown interest in some of the legislation's provisions – reducing prescription drug prices, addressing climate change and fixing the tax code – but there's no agreement on what a new bill would look like.

The child care portion of Biden's original Build Back Better Act is one of its most ambitious. It intends to help millions of American families with children younger than 6 get affordable child care for the first time. But critics say that plan could drive up costs for many parents and lead to a shortage of child care in an already-crowded marketplace.

To that end, Republican Sens. Todd Young of Indiana, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Richard Burr of North Carolina last month introduced the Child Care and Development Block Grant Reauthorization Act of 2022. It proposes enhancements to the bipartisan grant program that has assisted working families with child care and preschool needs for the past 30 years, and offers hope Congress can compromise for the betterment of America's preschoolers and their guardians.

“Working parents need affordable, reliable and safe child care that best fits their family's needs,” Burr said. “Throughout the pandemic, as public schools closed, child care providers across the nation remained open, thanks in large part to the architecture and flexibility of the CCDBG program. As many states now face a shortage of affordable child care, the last thing Congress should do is force through unpopular, partisan proposals that many states will reject and that will leave millions of children uncovered.”

Indeed. Under the initial Build Back Better plan, low- and lower-middle income families would receive large federal subsidies to help them purchase child care at licensed providers. Since many of those families currently don't use licensed child care, that would cause significant demand for care that's already difficult to find and often too expensive to afford. The Democratic plan would “dramatically increase demand for child care services as newly subsidized users pour into the sector,” wrote Matt Bruenig, founder of the left-leaning think tank The People's Policy Project, for The Atlantic magazine.

If the supply of care providers can't keep up with demand caused by Build Back Better, that's a recipe for price hikes. Middle- and upper-middle-class families would have to pay higher costs themselves while waiting for subsidies, which many wouldn't be getting until 2025, says Vox Media.

The Young, Scott and Burr proposal increases the number of families eligible under the program to those making 85% of their state's median income. Families making less than 75% of their state's median income would have no copay for child care, while families making 76% or more would pay no more than 7% of their income as copay. In Indiana, families making $49,500 or less would qualify for assistance and those making $43,676 or less would have no copay for child care.

“I understand that the child care access problem won't be solved overnight. There are many factors that prevent families from accessing care,” Young told CNHI News Indiana. “I helped introduce this bill because it is a sensible option to make strides in access and quality while being cognizant of the fiscal challenges facing our country.”

Many American families are having trouble making ends meet, especially with inflation. It's time Republicans and Democrats in Congress come together to make quality child care more accessible and affordable, and the Child Care and Development Block Grant Reauthorization Act of 2022 could be the vehicle for such a change.