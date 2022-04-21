Healthy trust

While it is unfortunate Allen County will need to find a new health commissioner, residents ought to be thankful we were served well by Dr. Matthew Sutter and his predecessor, Dr. Deborah McMahan.

And we are fortunate to have Mindy Waldron continue to serve as the department's administrator, a position she has held since 2005. Sutter, Waldron and the department's staff have expertly guided us during the most severe public health crisis since the Great Flu that ran between 1918 and 1920.

Sutter announced his resignation Monday at the Allen County Board of Health meeting, saying he would not leave the job “until around July,” Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported. Sutter became the county's first part-time health commissioner in June 2020 when McMahan retired. “I'm involved (now) in the planning of how IU Health serves the Fort Wayne market,” he said.

Since December 2020, Sutter has concurrently served as chief medical officer for IU Health-Fort Wayne, which is also a part-time position, and as a practicing emergency physician with the Adams County Health Network.

The health commissioner's job was split into two part-time positions, with Sutter fulfilling a public health role, while the department has a medical officer, Dr. Anna Menze.

In March 2021, county commissioners cited Sutter, Waldron and the department for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their goal “to ensure that everyone who lives, works and visits Allen County stays safe,” the commissioners stated in their annual report.

The tasks, including testing, contract tracing and stay-at-home orders, required extensive coordination with federal and state officials, local hospitals and health care providers, and other county departments, the commissioners' report says.

Sutter deserves our gratitude and respect. Waldron, whose busy work days can last up to 15 hours, was The Journal Gazette's Citizen of the Year in 2020.

“Mindy is a true leader and collaborator who possesses the uncanny ability to bring stakeholders and the resources together to accomplish a task,” Allen County Commissioner Richard Beck said at the time.

Commissioners will have to decide on a replacement to continue the strong track record set.

With more than 104,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,143 deaths as of Wednesday morning, the pandemic has illustrated the obvious need for a robust public health approach.

And the department's potency is important as COVID-19 variants are still in the air, the opioid epidemic continues, obesity, smoking and vaping remain outsized problems, and we still need to bring down the infant mortality rate and find ways to bridge the life-expectancy gap in communities of color. And this is a shortlist of issues a new commissioner could face.

Indeed, during her two decades on the job, McMahan, The Journal Gazette's Citizen of the Year in 2017, dealt with a range of threats from terrorism preparedness to the despair of opioid addiction to a virulent strain of flu called H1N1 that was classified as a pandemic.

At its core, the county's health commissioner is the one we look to when it comes to public health, a role that requires one to be an educator and a manager whose sight is on the now as well as the horizon.

When the post went part-time, Nelson Peters, president of the Allen County Board of Commissioners, said no one should fear the role of health commissioner would be diminished. It's a fear allayed due, at least from the outside, to collaboration and teamwork.