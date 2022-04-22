Taking the lead

Like a malevolent remnant from ages past, lead still presents an ominous menace to humans, especially children. Although the heavy metal has not been used in paint since 1978, there are still problems with lead-based paint hazards in homes and, as we've seen in the Michigan communities of Flint and Benton Harbor, lead pipes can contaminate drinking water.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers – yes, that still happens – has recently reintroduced the “Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act” to give the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development more tools to identify and remediate lead in paint, water pipes and other areas.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young is co-sponsoring the act with Illinois Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin. It has been referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

We urge our federal delegation to take up this issue, if not because it is morally right to protect a vulnerable population, then consider the future health costs and productivity loss that could be stemmed by doing so now.

The bill directs the HUD secretary to update the agency's Uniform Physical Condition Standards to include inspections for lead in water service lines and other plumbing.

Section 5 of the act allows the secretary to “inspect all sources of lead contamination in housing assisted by a program of the Department and work in coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency to mitigate sources of lead exposure as a result of water from the public water supply and ambient air levels or industrial emissions.”

Many public housing residents are facing lead-related dangers in their homes, mostly from lead-based paint and pipes, “but also in the surrounding soil and in the playgrounds where children play,” Young communicated in a press release.

In a 2019 Pew Report, HUD reported an estimated 62,000 public housing units around the country needed lead abatement.

The National Housing Law Project reported that more than 90,000 children in the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8) have lead poisoning and an additional 340,000 children living in federally subsidized housing are at risk of contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead exposure can harm a child's health, including damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, as well as hearing and speech issues.

“Families shouldn't have to face the threat of lead contamination in their drinking water or in their homes,” Young said.

Our federal legislators have the power to battle the lead threat in public housing. They just need to use it.