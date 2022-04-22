The safe way to flush toxins away

There are 29,000 drains in the city of Fort Wayne, and everything poured down them goes to our rivers – untreated.

Now imagine people surreptitiously dumping motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizer and household cleaners down those drains.

If this stuff is poisonous to you, consider what dumping these toxic chemicals into a drain or ditch is doing to the earth.

It's the reason why Tox-Away Saturday, sponsored by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the city of Fort Wayne, is such an important event.

The first of four Saturdays is tomorrow. Allen County residents can visit 2260 Carroll Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to dispose of household hazardous waste responsibly and affordably.

You can review fees and rules at the department's site, acwastewatcher.org. They accept cash or check – no bank cards.

Please place all items in a box or plastic tote. Searching through trash bags can be dangerous for staff. Leave all products in their original containers, if possible. If products are not in original containers, label them accordingly.

Although radioactive material cannot be accepted, the department will dispose of mercury, pesticides, herbicides and pool chemicals.

It's one day after Earth Day, so do the planet a favor and take care of your waste in a way that shows you care.