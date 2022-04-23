Army incentive has homey touch

To fill thousands of jobs, the U.S. Army is providing recruits with an incentive worthy of corporate America: Pick your first duty station in the United States.

“The Army understands that having the option to stay closer to home and loved ones is a big deal, and it's taking steps to make that decision easier on applicants,” said Brig. Gen. John Cushing, deputy commander of Army Recruiting Command.

When it was announced in late February, the new enlistment option included more than 5,600 vacancies in 17 different career fields, including infantry, cavalry scouts, aviation and information technology.

A select few installations are available for the station of choice: Fort Carson, Colorado; Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington; Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Drum, New York; and installations in Alaska.

The Army advises, however, that the list of available installations could change based on the service's needs.

Even in the highly regimented structure of the Army, choice can be a good thing, but some choices are better than others. Online site wearethemighty.com rated Fort Polk as the worst base.

“Ever hear of Leesville, Louisiana? No? Good for you,” wrote Blake Stilwell in an Oct. 24, 2021, post. “Living in a swamp is not something anyone grew up dreaming about.

“Sure, the PX is supposedly great thanks to a facelift, but it had better be: There's nothing else to do. Fort Polk will supposedly ruin your car, ruin your marriage, and make you hate biting lizards.”

Yikes. Well, the Army also is offering as much as $50,000 in enlistment pay, a soothing emotional balm for the pain of lizard bites.