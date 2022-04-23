Help for Hoosiers to tornado-proof homes

On April 11, 1965, Dick and Judy Clark and their sons, Petey and Rick, had just returned to their Lakeville home in St. Joseph County after an outing at Koontz Lake. That's when they realized their house was in the path of a tornado.

The family tried getting to their home's basement, but the floor was shaking so violently they couldn't. Judy Clark tried grabbing 4-year-old Petey to protect him, but fell on him instead. Moments later a windowpane fell, just missing Judy. It struck Petey in the neck, killing him.

That story and more than 100 others are found in Tipton, Indiana, author Janis Thornton's new book “The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana.” It will be released by The History Press May 2.

The tornado outbreak 57 years ago spawned 55 tornadoes over a 40-hour period, killing almost 300 in six states, injuring more than 3,600 and causing more than $1 billion in damages. That would be $9.1 billion at today's rate.

“Many of the people I talked to tell me they're still bothered and still terrified when there are tornado warnings, and a lot of people who rebuilt their house made sure they had a basement,” Thornton told the Kokomo Tribune for a story it published April 20.

If you feel some of the same anxiety when tornado sirens sound, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has a program for you.

The department will reimburse homeowners for up to 75% of the cash needed to build a tornado-safe room or shelter that's approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Since 2015, Indiana has provided funding for safe rooms through the agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program.

Hoosiers interested must own their home and cannot build a safe room in a flood plain. Reimbursements are capped at $5,000, and recipients must pay at least 25% of the cost. Mary Moran, director of IDHS Emergency Management and Preparedness, told WTHR-TV Indianapolis that the cost for most safe-room projects is between $3,000 and $7,500.

“Indiana averages 22 tornadoes a year,” Moran told the TV station. “Since 1950, we've had something like 226 deaths, and we've been kind of late to the game when it comes to pushing shelters.”

Applications for the next round of tornado safe room grants closed April 15. So if you're interested in the program, put a reminder in your calendar and apply during the first quarter of 2023.