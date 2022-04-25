Five questions for Thomas Summerville

1 Give us a brief history of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana.

Easterseals Arc began in 1954 when a group of Fort Wayne parents created the Johnny Appleseed School to educate their children with special needs. We became affiliated with The Arc in 1958 and with Easterseals in 1999. Our services have grown to include employment services, day programs, supported living, respite care, recreation and more. We've also grown geographically, serving individuals beyond Allen County at our Easterseals Passages location in Columbia City and our Easterseals RISE locations in Angola and Auburn. Today, we provide about 1 million hours of support each year to more than 1,100 individuals and families.

2April is Autism Awareness Month. What are some ways Easterseals works to drive awareness of autism and the services you provide people with autism?

There's a saying that when you've met one person with autism, you've met one person with autism. Everyone is different, so the services and supports each person wants and needs are different. When we meet with individuals and families, we listen to their strengths and challenges, then discuss the different ways we can put together a plan to help the individual pursue their goals and dreams. Sometimes that involves helping them connect with other resources. One of the great things about northeast Indiana is that there are so many organizations and service providers willing to collaborate. We also listen to potential employers and try to help them create a welcoming, inclusive workplace for those with autism or any other disability.

3What are the greatest challenges for people with disabilities in finding and keeping jobs?

One of the big challenges is discovering what each individual likes to do and can do well. Like most people, individuals with disabilities have a better chance at success if they have an internship or other trial work experiences to help them explore their interests and gain skills. Those trial experiences also can ease any concerns an employer may have about the person's abilities. Our business community has seen that people with disabilities often have better attendance and lower turnover and bring fresh perspectives to the workforce.

4 How does Easterseals Arc help in job placement and who can take advantage of your services?

We try to provide different pathways and choices for employment, with services tailored to individual needs. For some people, that means starting with basic assessments of interests and skills to identify potential jobs. Others may know exactly what job they want, and we work to help them find that job and provide job coaching, if necessary. Some individuals benefit from internships or community work experiences that can turn into employment. One program we're really proud of is our Employment Readiness Academy, in which small groups of individuals participate in an intensive hands-on training experience at one of our partner sites. We've also just launched learning labs to provide training in hospitality, health care and manufacturing – three fields in high demand among area employers.

People who are eligible for Vocational Rehabilitation Services or the Ticket to Work program can choose us as their service provider. We're also reaching a lot of young people by offering Pre-Employment Transition Services in area schools.

That's a program that helps students with disabilities explore options for employment or postsecondary education.

In addition to supporting job seekers, we've worked hard to build relationships with local employers so that we can understand what jobs they need to fill and prepare people to succeed in those jobs.

5 How has the incredibly tight and competitive labor market impacted the work your employment services team is doing? What new opportunities has it helped create?

With so many employers struggling to fill openings, area businesses are looking for new talent pools or creative ways to meet their hiring needs. This has created more opportunities for us to arrange supported work groups, in which a small group of individuals works at an area business with training, supervision and support provided by an Easterseals staff member. The employer gets the staffing help they need, while the participants get experience working in the community and earning their own income. This can often lead to successful independent employment after an individual finds a good fit with an employer through a supported work group.