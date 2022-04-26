Winning effort

Last weekend, Frank and Linda Reich raised more than $220,000 at the Courage to Compete fundraiser. According to the Indianapolis Star, the Colts coach and his wife hosted a night of bowling, food and auction fun featuring some of Indianapolis' elite, including Colts players and assistant coaches.

However, the Reichs, through their foundation kNot Today, also raised awareness of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and suicide. They see it as a mission. We should join the team.

It's been a heartbreaking 20 years of statistics concerning sexual abuse and suicide among the young, particularly the suicide rates for rates for girls and early-adult women, which generally increased between 2000 and 2020. Countless more had ideations that, thankfully, they didn't fulfill.

There is a correlation between sexual abuse and suicide, said Maggie Owens of the Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide Center. Based in Indianapolis, the center provides body safety andsuicide-prevention education to nearly 100,000 Hoosiers per year across the state. The center offers training for adults, too, in person and virtually.

Owens, the center's director of education and community relations, said schools have had the mandate to offer this instruction since 2018. Indiana's state suicide prevention website says the “statute requires all grades 5-12 teachers in school corporations, charter schools and accredited nonpublic schools to participate in training every three school years.”

If there's one concept Owens would like people to understand, it's that suicide ideation is not a product of prevention programs.

Indeed, providing space for honest discussion about physical assault and the anguish associated with diminished mental health opens reluctant children and young adults to seek help.

Of course, parents have a right to have a child or children opt out. Sexual abuse and suicide are painful subjects to contemplate, but it is necessary to confront the problem if we want to care for youth.

The data is shocking.

The Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide Center reports that before they're 18, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused; the median age for reported abuse is 9. More than 90% of abusers are people children know, love and trust.

And child sexual abuse can increase a person's risk for future victimization. Adult females abused as youth are at a 2 to 13 times increased risk of sexual violence in adulthood, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hoosiers between the ages of 10 and 34 years, according to the state's suicide prevention site (in.gov/issp).

“In 2020, the Indiana Youth Institute reported that the percentage of Hoosier middle and high school students who considered attempting suicide ranged from a low of 11.8% (or 1 in 9 sixth grade students) to a high of 19.3% (or 1 in 5 tenth grade students),” the state notes.

The Reichs have a foundation and platform to help. However, think about the youth you see – family members, neighbors, the kids you coach or teach, the young you worship with. You can either ignore signs or be a beacon.