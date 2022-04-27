House keeping

In its winter 2022 edition, Indiana Business Review reported that the state would have a positive housing outlook for 2022 after a year of soaring prices due to high demand and low supply. In the national market, single-housing starts would increase by 7.9% and the cost of existing homes would fall from their dizzying heights.

That's good news for Hoosiers in higher income brackets who can afford to buy homes or rent upscale apartments; the short-term economic pinch for them is workable.

For extremely low-income families, who see homeownership as unattainable, the lack and cost of available rental properties is devastating. Indiana faces a shortage of more than 135,000 affordable and available rental homes, according to research released by Prosperity Indiana and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. (Read the report at prosperityindiana.org/Policy-News.)

“The Gap” report shows that more than 217,000 renter households in Indiana are classified as extremely low income. Extremely low-income households are defined as at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income. For Indiana, that's $26,200 maximum income for a four-person household. The annual household income needed to afford a two-bedroom rental home at HUD's Fair Market Rent: $34,474.

Allen County has 28 affordable and available units per every 100 of the lowest-income renter households, which is below the state average of 38 and a national average of 36. In comparison, low-income, middle-income and upper-income households have a surplus of available and affordable units per 100 families.

And the financial burden placed on these families illustrates the severity of the situation. About 72% of extremely low-income Hoosier households spend more than half their income on housing costs and utilities. In Allen County, it's 74%. In comparison, 1.5% of middle-income households face that same financial challenge.

Data illuminates the desperation of working-class families who cannot keep up. Indeed, 38% of the extremely low-income renters are in the labor force.

“These are the people that employers are trying to hire – your warehouse workers, your home health aides, your school workers,” said Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana's policy director. “These people fall within extremely low income, but it's also Hoosier seniors, it's also disabled families, caregivers and students.”

Bradley said another disheartening data point is that Indiana has the Midwest's highest rate of cost burden for extremely low-income households. The severe cost burden for Indiana households runs from 29% of extremely low-income households spending half or more of their incomes on housing in Pike County to 89% in Tippecanoe County. Allen County is at 74%.

As predicted, the lowest-income renters “were uniquely positioned to suffer disproportionately from the effects of lost income and housing insecurity during the pandemic,” the report's writers note.

Adding to the problem for the lowest income families is Indiana's “lop-sided policy outlook in favor of landlords,” according to research done by the Student Policy Network at the University of Notre Dame.

Prosperity Indiana's Bradley says it's time for an “all hands on deck” approach to fixing the problem. As loopy as the legislative session was, the General Assembly managed to pass a bill that would have eviction filing records expunged when tenants aren't at fault, as well as create a housing task force.

Housing tax credits are good, but $150 million over the next five years is quite short of what's needed.

As state legislators start to consider next year's budget session, lawmakers must consider the dire need to fund housing for the lowest income households, and find a balance between tenants and landlords.