Fair trade

A recent survey of teenagers highlights why the skilled trades are having problems recruiting apprentices. It's also a reminder of why the partnership between Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne and Tom Kelley is an important step in developing the mindset for a workforce.

On April 4, toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker released the findings of its inaugural Makers Index, an in-depth research study examining sentiment about skilled trade careers. The study surveyed three core audiences: high schoolers between 14 and 19, parents of high schoolers and trade workers.

Key finding: Most high schoolers see the trades as a good career choice, just not for them.

“The findings revealed a paradox that underscores the challenges associated with the skilled trade shortage: Young people are not seriously considering it,” the report's editors summarized. “While 85% of young people and 94% of parents think that skilled trade work is a good quality career option in general, less than half (49%) of youth have ever considered a skilled trade career and far fewer (16%) are very likely to consider a skilled trade career.”

When looking at a high schooler's perception against reality, there is a gap in the understanding of potential earnings and financial stability. One-in-five young people think starting pay in the skilled trades is less than $20,000.

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics website indicates the median wage nationally for masonry workers is $48,040; electricians, $60,040; and plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters, $59,880.

One of the other issues the Makers Index highlighted was the lack of exposure of teenagers to individuals currently in the trades professions.

“Young people lean heavily on people they know – including parents (48%), friends and classmates (44%) as well as teachers (43%) – for help and information related to post-high school planning,” according to the researchers. “But only 42% have had a conversation about skilled trade careers with someone in those fields, while 37% have never had a conversation with anyone about skilled trade careers.”

It's a reason why the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center is vital to the community the Boys and Girls Club serves. Slated for an August opening, the 13,000-square-foot training center will be located two doors from the club. It will comprise five learning labs focusing on automotive, manufacturing, construction trades, supply chain management and IT/CAD/CAM.

It will also partner with Fort Wayne Community Schools in getting eighth-graders a chance to see a future with an alternative route to a career. It's an excellent early adjunct to the district's FWCS Career Academy.

The district focuses on college and career readiness, encouraging its students to explore all opportunities available to them, FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman said.

A university degree is seen as the premier route for a young adult to gain upward mobility. But is it the only way?

“College is an expensive place to find out that you don't want to go to college,” Stockman said. “I've heard (career academy students) say that they're going to go into construction for a few years, save money, then consider college.

“With construction trades, if those kids want a job, they've got one. Our welding program is almost always full at two locations. They have no problem getting jobs. Automotive, no problem.”

As a society, it's critical we not only spend money on training but also consider how we communicate with young people. It's not just the proud history of skilled tradespeople; these jobs are critical to our future growth. Builders can be entrepreneurs.

The future is in partnerships that create places such as the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center.