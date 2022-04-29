Chugging ahead

For years, the focus of Fort Wayne's renaissance has been Promenade Park. This weekend, a new development – Headwaters Junction – is scheduled to seize the spotlight.

Don Steininger, local developer and member of the Headwaters Junction board, said the attraction is designed to “celebrate Fort Wayne's heritage and history of its rivers and as a builder of railroads, locomotives and freight cars.” Planners studied seven similar rail-themed sites nationwide; Steininger said those “provide evidence of the strong interest in railroad history and cultural tourism.”

At 1020 Cass St., on the north side of the Saint Marys River, the railroad-themed site will begin taking shape on Saturday (weather permitting). That's when the club car, a restored medical transport for Korean War veterans, will be delivered and set on rails at its permanent home. Along with the Craigville Depot, the historical artifact has been undergoing renovation at New Haven's former Casad Depot. The Craigville Depot is set to be set in place alongside the club car early next week.

The depot – built in Craigville, Indiana, in 1879 as a waystation between Toledo and St. Louis – was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Its renovation as a centerpiece for Headwaters Junction includes the addition of ADA-compliant restrooms. Steininger says the depot will include “space for educational displays and a historic ticket window. In addition, it will feature a coffee bar, cafe, a walk-up ice cream window and souvenir shop for railroad memorabilia.”

The club car, which has 32 seats and accommodations for 40 people, will be another repository for educational photos and displays.

According to Steininger, both the depot and the club car will be open to the public throughout Fort Wayne's festival season. “Schools, Scout groups and other groups will be able to schedule visits,” he added. “Private groups will also be able to rent the spaces for private events.”

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society's original vision of Headwaters Junction, as shared by board member Kelly Lynch in November 2017, included a roundhouse and a home for Nickel Plate No. 765, the 1940s-era steam locomotive also currently housed in New Haven (its first excursion of 2022 is scheduled for May 7). Though the soon-to-debut incarnation of the park is a scaled-back version of the original vision, Steininger says: “It is our plan that this is only the beginning for Headwaters Junction.”

“This is the culmination of a three-year commitment to raise $1 million and restore the club car and depot and get them located on the riverfront,” he added.

Said Lynch: “While this development is an addition to the long-held 'dream,' it's also a foothold for what takes shape next. Few nonprofit organizations or causes will enjoy this kind of visibility on the riverfront, so we look forward to using it to promote the longer-term plan.”

In December 2019, this page lauded Headwaters Junction as a possible “economic steam engine” with the potential to offer a return on investment to “build on current private development successes” such as the Bradley boutique hotel and The Landing. In his 2017 piece, Lynch said the logic behind the project “is not at all dissimilar – and just as unusual – as moving a baseball field downtown. While ... Headwaters Junction will certainly be about trains, it will be as much about railroading as Parkview Field is about baseball.

“It's not hard to imagine the experiences, connections and memories for which a project like this will set the stage, let alone the tax revenue from riders and visitors who will participate in them.”

As Promenade Park and its related projects continue to reshape Fort Wayne's riverscape, and with Electric Works' phoenix-like rise a few blocks south, it is satisfying to see the effort begin to pay off on the north side of the Saint Marys as well.

All aboard!