New Indiana gun law ensnares sheriff

Many in Indiana's law enforcement community were vehemently opposed to the so-called “constitutional carry” bill.

They argued, and we agreed, that the state's firearm permit system has proved a reasonable and effective way to screen out those legally prohibited from carrying a handgun. Doing away with the permitting requirement, many police argued, would make their jobs more difficult and dangerous.

Sponsored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the measure is now a law that goes into effect this summer.

Among those who opposed it was Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., who is running for reelection this year. During a recent primary debate, Martinez said the law “risks public safety and officer safety,” according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

But the law will also prohibit him from carrying a handgun on or off duty because he is under indictment on a felony charges of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Law-enforcement personnel had been exempt from the state's handgun-permit rules. But, as The Times' Dan Carden reported, the exemption was eliminated when the legislature did away with the permitting requirement.

Carden noted another sheriff may also be without a sidearm starting July 1 – Clinton County's Rich Kelly, under indictment on charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest.

The prospect of law enforcement personnel having to live with the same rules as others accused of or convicted of serious crimes holds some appeal. But permitless carry is still a way-risky way of getting there.