Subpar? Silly

The rise of social media has allowed people to whine about anything, anytime and to a mass audience. Yet, the grumbling itself has yielded some creative responses.

For example, designer Amber Share found one-star reviews of national parks and juxtaposed them against her stunning illustrations for the Instagram account Subpar Parks. See more at instagram.com/subparparks/.

Its success led to the publication of the New York Times bestselling book, “Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors.”

In an interview with Boston's WBUR, Share said she focuses on people's experiences visiting the parks. She's particularly bemused by the kind of review that grouses about a park's best feature, such as complaining that Joshua Tree is a desert or that Isle Royale on Lake Superior has no cell service and terrible Wi-Fi.

And then there's a description of the Grand Canyon, written as if by a petulant pre-teen: “A hole. A very, very large hole.”

Yep.

Share credits the success of her Instagram account to people being trapped at home during the pandemic. Reviewers taking the ability to travel for granted set against the viewers' pain of feeling trapped in their homes.

“Being able to kind of laugh at the people who hated exactly what you wish you were getting to do right now was a little bit of a salve for that sadness,” Share said.

As we're freer this year to move about the country, it's good to remember that we ought not take nature's beauty for granted.

As for Share, she's exploring places others might find “meh.”

We wish her above-par adventures.