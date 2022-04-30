Transplant may be a printer away

In the United States, an estimated 112,000 people are waiting for urgent transplants. However, there are too few organs to meet the demand.

Researchers at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey may have found a way to 3D print organs for safe transplantation. The process was fraught with complexity and technical barriers.

“Creating new organs to order and saving lives without the need for a human donor will be an immense benefit to health care,” said Robert Chang, a mechanical engineering professor whose work appears in the April issue of Scientific Reports. “However, reaching that goal is tricky because printing organs using 'bio-inks' – hydrogels laden with cultured cells – requires a degree of fine control over the geometry and size of printed microfibers that current 3D printers simply can't achieve.”

Printing organs is feasible with microfluidics. Current 3D bioprinters stream bio-ink out a nozzle to create structures that are around a tenth as wide as a strand of spaghetti. A microfluidic printer could print objects on par with the single cellular scale.

“... (T)hat lets us print structures that mimic the biological features we're trying to replicate,” Chang said.

To streamline the design process, the team created computational models that accurately predicted the results of real-world microfluidic experiments.

Chang and his team are exploring using microfluidic-enabled 3D printing for in-situ creation of skin and other tissues, enabling patients to have replacement tissues printed directly into a wound.

“This technology is still so new that we don't know precisely what it will enable,” he said. “But we know it will open the door to creating new structures and important new types of biology.”