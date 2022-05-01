Public's turn for diligence on new city trash hauler

If there is one thing the past few years of trash service have confirmed, it's that people want dependable, consistent pickup. Red River Waste Solutions didn't live up to our expectations.

Is it fair to blame Mayor Tom Henry for the problem? Not really. Nor can we simply pass this off to the pandemic and a worker shortage. But if governance highlights the importance of timely service, a ticked-off electorate underscores how expeditious it is in assigning whom to blame.

City Council is faced with ratifying an eight-year trash collection contract (with a two-year extension) the mayor's administration has negotiated with Canadian-based GFL Environmental, a publicly traded firm with a market capitalization of $10.42 billion.

There are two things at stake for Henry and council: first, the need to engender trust with citizens; second, how GFL performs will be part of the legacy of both the mayor and this council.

The city's $11.1 million contract with GFL for residential trash and recycling services was completed with enough due diligence to satisfy even the most ardent critics.

An industry expert, Kevin Wallbridge, helped guide the city through the process. And the vetting of GFL included speaking with current customers, John Perlich, city spokesperson, wrote in an email.

“We spoke with 8 municipalities that GFL does work with including the cities of Detroit, Livonia, and Sterling Heights (Michigan),” he wrote in response to several questions. “They all provided positive referrals, particularly in comparison with other haulers they have done work with.”

The contract is specific about missed collections. Missed collections reported to the city will be considered accurate; GFL has the burden of disproving the claim.

“The Contractor shall, by 5:00 p.m. the following day, collect such missed collection,” reads the wording on Page 5 of the contract. “Missed collections reported to the Contractor on Friday must be collected by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.”

Fines range from $25 per occurrence for failure to maintain clean and safe working conditions to a fee of $100 when GFL fails to collect in the time outlined in the contract. And GFL needs to maintain a minimum daily completion rate of 97% on a rolling six-month average for the collection of trash and recycling.

Fort Wayne will undoubtedly see a rise in rates. That decision will most likely be made after the contract is approved, Perlich wrote.

“We know that we won't be able to continue to charge just $12 per month for all solid waste-related activities, nor will we set the rates so we overcharge our customers,” he wrote on Friday. “Our goal is to keep costs as low as possible which is why we would do bulk collections in-house.”

Collection fees vary. South Bend, for example, has a monthly service of $13.98 with a reduced rate of $8.39 for seniors, according to its online site. An additional bin runs $7.94 per month.

Valparaiso charges $12 per month with an additional $9 per extra can.

We expected the city, the Council and GFL to take this process seriously. It's more than money at stake.

However, a well-informed public must participate in this process, too. Look at the contract online at cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-documents.html. Scroll to April 26, 2022, and open view documents, scroll to the document marked S-22-04-33.pdf.

Don't leave your questions unanswered.