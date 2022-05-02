Five questions for Laurie Perolio-Bullinger

1 Fort Wayne FC got off to a rousing start last year. What can people expect to see in FWFC's second year in USL2?

We are excited for the 2022 season and in driving soccer forward and elevating the experience for our players, fans and partners.

Our inaugural year was one to remember for us – earning us runner-up as the USL2's Fans' Choice Club of the Year – so my goal this year is for us to earn that top spot! We are thrilled to bring teams such as Indy Eleven and FC Cincinnati 2 to Fort Wayne and providing meaningful competition for our players and fans.

On game day, fans can expect to see new promotions, halftime events including Humane Fort Wayne, Homestead grad and former “The Voice” contestant Keegan Ferrell, a Kid Zone, food trucks and – new this season – pregame tailgating. This is also the first year of our partnership with Puma with new team wear, merchandise and more.

We also look forward to strengthening the club ties to our community and the successes ahead.

2 What's your role with the team and how you interact with the on-field operations?

When the ownership group approached me last year about taking on this role, it really was an easy decision for me. While I lead club operations for the organization, my partner, DaMarcus Beasley, leads the sports operations side. To be part of its mission and building a world-class organization alongside one of soccer's all-time top players and literally a World Cup legend – I am truly blessed to be able to work and learn from DaMarcus!

We work closely together to ensure we are in sync as an organization from our values to our players, staff, marketing, game-day experience, community and beyond. We both are aligned in our commitment to our players, our fans and our community, and my focus is to ensure we are delivering across the board.

3 What's a game day like for you?

Exciting – this is where all the strategies and planning come together. There are a lot of moving pieces and logistics, and it takes a team to make this happen that includes staff, interns, vendor partners and volunteers – they are all critical to our success. From setup to ticketing, concessions and teardown – it's about creating that ultimate fan experience. When I hear the walkout music and see our players walk through that tunnel with the area youth club escorts to take the field, my heart always skips a beat. This is the culmination of why we do what we do – and that's bringing the beautiful game to Fort Wayne.

4 Is it true the Fort Wayne FC will eventually move up to USL1? What would that mean for the club?

Moving up in the USL tiers is the next step in our vision and growth as a club – and is a game-changer for us. Not only do we go from a 14-game league schedule to a 32-game season, but we elevate both our brand and our credibility – and, most importantly, it establishes Fort Wayne FC as a path to pro while we solidify Fort Wayne, Indiana, on the map for professional soccer.

5 Although the number of women working with sports franchises has increased, the numbers are still small compared to their male counterparts. Is being a role model something you think about?

100%. Now more than ever we see the strengths and accomplishments of women executives leading men's soccer franchises. For me, being a leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry allows me to showcase my knowledge and passion to make a significant impact for the sport and our community while being the best version of me.

With women historically being underrepresented in sports, we now see women breaking the glass ceiling and leveling the playing field as we continue to diversify the faces of leadership in men's soccer and other sports.

My hopes are that I can inspire other women and girls within our community and beyond to see the opportunities not just in men's soccer but across men's professional sports as a whole.