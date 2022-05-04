Treading water

The Indiana Conservation Partnership issued a report Thursday on its work last year to improve the state's soil health and water quality. It showed landowners helped prevent about 1 million tons of sediment, more than 1.9 million pounds of nitrogen and 991,446 pounds of phosphorus from getting into Indiana waterways.

“Agriculture is big business in Indiana! Those words have always stood true, from the formation of our state to today,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is also the state's secretary of agriculture. “I commend each of our Hoosier farmers and landowners who year after year break conservation records and ensure agriculture will continue to be a driving force in our state for many generations.”

Since 2016, the partnership has annually reported the number of living-cover acres using conservation practices such as cover crops, as well as the number of landowners supported by the partnership who adopted new conservation practices. Thursday, the partnership announced 31,505 best management practices were installed with its help. Data on the living-cover acreage in 2021 currently is being collected; the partnership reported 1.59 million acres in 2020.

“Despite the ongoing challenges we are facing with extreme weather patterns, a growing population and natural resource concerns, our farmers were still able to implement an impressive 31,000-plus conservation practices throughout Indiana with the assistance of our conservation team,” said Jerry Raynor, Indiana Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist. “It's partnerships like this that are the driving force behind great stewardship efforts.”

The Indiana Conservation Partnership, its work with farmers and efforts to improve land management and water quality deserve praise. But according to an op-ed we published April 24, 24,395 miles of Hoosier waterways are so full of bacteria or other contaminants they are considered unsafe for swimming or fishing.

That's based on Indiana's own water quality reports, said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project and a former director of civil enforcement for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Schaeffer explained that during debate over the federal Clean Water Act in 1971 and '72, Congress decided against strong regulation of manure and fertilizer runoff from farms. Runoff today is the largest single source of water pollution in the country, he wrote.

Schaeffer complimented the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, saying it better monitors state waterways than about two-thirds of other state agencies. He criticized state legislators for cutting the department's budget by 20% between 2008 and 2018, and advocated for additional environmental spending and better monitoring of Indiana's 855 confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, and their millions of pounds of waste.

Each hog operation in Indiana, Schaeffer wrote, produces as much feces as a city of 200,000 people. The state can do more to constrain large livestock operations from manure runoff from the fields on which it is applied as fertilizer.

Livestock waste and fertilizer applications are the primary source of nonpoint water pollution in Indiana rivers, the nonprofit Hoosier Environmental Council says. While the programs of the Indiana Conservation Partnership exist to encourage farmers to voluntarily reduce runoff, they lack the enforcement needed to fully address the size of the problem in a state in which about two-thirds of its 23 million acres are farmland.

The General Assembly can better support the partnership and its eight public and nonprofit agencies by mandating confined animal feeding operations help pay for responsible waste disposal and increasing the funding and staffing at IDEM.