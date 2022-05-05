Primary duty

Considering all that has happened in America since Indiana's last primary election day – including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and battles in the last General Assembly over handguns, transgender athletes and anti-racism education – a voter turnout of 13% in Allen County sounds like an abdication of responsibilities by registered voters.

There were exciting races – well, at least contentious races – among Republican candidates for state House and Senate. The new House District 82, which leans toward the Democrats, was a competitive race with three level-headed candidates.

Given the increasing power likely headed to the states on issues such as reproductive rights, the importance of Hoosier choices for representation in the state legislature should be evident.

And yet only 13% bothered.

Would an open primary, one in which voters would not have to declare party affiliation, attract more voters? Maybe.But except for presidential election years, there is rarely any serious level of interest in Indiana primaries.

For context, the June 2, 2020, primary turned out a still-paltry 23% of the electorate; 64% came out for the general. Two years earlier, the turnout was 15% for the primary and 49% for the general.

A look at state election records doesn't show a trend as much as it highlights our apathy toward primary elections. In 1992, the turnout of registered voters was 27% – a robust number when compared to yesterday's anemic total.

Indiana's primary system limits turnout. Creating safe seats for state and national office may be good for the party, but it is hardly conducive to giving voters a feeling their vote matters.

Even if someone wanted to influence the outcome in an uncompetitive district by voting in the primary of the party opposite their political beliefs, our current system requires that person to be on the record. This is a disadvantage for true independents.

“The fact that the selection becomes part of your 'permanent record' can discourage some folks from participating,” said Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne. “Also, there usually are interesting races in each primary, and some voters would like to vote D on some and R on others. If voters are limited to one or the other, they may decide the small number of contested races is not worth their time.”

No wonder there's voter apathy when it comes to primaries. In political science, there's an observation called the “paradox of voting.”

“Since the expected costs (including opportunity costs) of voting appear to exceed the expected benefits, and since voters could always instead perform some action with positive overall utility, it's surprising that anyone votes,” according to the Stanford University Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

A small percentage of people do still vote, maybe out of a sense of duty. But increasingly, it seems, people prefer posting a meme on Facebook or Twitter or slapping on a bumper sticker to espouse their beliefs. Until that changes, the true democratic process is not well served and neither are local and state governments.