Shakiest of bonds

One of the knocks on the last General Assembly session was that the supermajority tried to cram too many bills into a short session.

And now one of those new laws, imposing limits on charities paying bail, is being challenged in federal court.

On Wednesday, The Bail Project and the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit in the Southern District of Indiana, accusing the state of violating the project's First Amendment rights and rights under the equal protection clause.

“Under the new law, which takes effect July 1,” the Associated Press reports, “charitable bail organizations must register with the Indiana Department of Insurance and can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies as long as the accused has never been previously convicted of a violent felony.”

Founded in 2018, The Bail Project's mission is to combat “mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system – one person at a time,” according to the group's website, bailproject.org. “We're on a mission to end cash bail and create a more just, equitable, and humane pretrial system.”

In targeting nonprofits such as The Bail Project, which is active in Indianapolis, the law will hurt the poor and the disenfranchised they work with, the very people who, due to lack of wealth, are entwined in a system with an obvious double standard under which, despite presumed innocence, if you can't afford bail that's your fault and you must remain in jail.

Why would the state of Indiana care about The Bail Project? Well, the commercial bond industry has a great deal of influence in the state capital. And it doesn't take a logician to figure out why bail bond agents would want to protect their profession from an interloping nonprofit.

Lobbying is protected by the First Amendment. However, public officials delivering misinformation about The Bail Project during the legislative process is another thing.

Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, was rightfully called out by the Indianapolis Star in an investigative article on how GOP politics led to this bad law.

In a March 24 story, the Star reporters detailed how Freeman read to his fellow state senators a list of 10 names of people accused of a violent crime and bailed out by the project. It was an inaccurate list.

“(It) is just one example among many demonstrating the misinformation surrounding the passage of a new law designed to crack down on charitable bail organizations,” the newspaper reported.

The Indianapolis police union scorched The Bail Project on social media, and politicians fanned the flames around three cases involving people bailed out by the project who were later accused of homicide.

Yet, the Star discovered, commercial bond agents bailed out more people later accused of murder.

Incomplete stories or misleading statistics used in the lobbying campaign inaccurately portrayed The Bail Project as a major contributor to Indianapolis' record number of homicides, The Star reported.

The Bail Project's rapid growth has led to problems of reporting to Marion County judges, who rightly hold them accountable. However, this new law is an overreach not expected to survive the court challenge.